Ogun State Nurses Rally Against Exclusion from 2023 Promotions

Nurses from the Federal Medical Centre in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, protested on Wednesday over their alleged exclusion from the institution’s 2023 promotion exercise. The demonstration, organized under the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), highlighted grievances regarding their challenging working conditions. The protest, observed by PUNCH Healthwise, occurred within the hospital’s premises.
The nurses, expressing their dissatisfaction, carried placards with messages such as “Stop selective promotion”, “Nurses workload is enough for promotion”, and “Nurses’ lives matter”. Olufimilola Adekunle, the NANNM Chairman for the FMC Abeokuta chapter, spoke to our correspondent, emphasizing the nurses’ demand for the promotional examination results, which the hospital claimed they failed.
Adekunle expressed the nurses’ exhaustion and frustration due to the severe staff shortage, which has led to increased workloads and longer shifts. There has been no response despite repeated requests to the management for compensation for these extended hours. The nurses feel particularly aggrieved as they were not beneficiaries of the recent promotions, with the management stating their failure in the exams, a claim the nurses challenge.
Dr. Kunle Adediran, Head of Clinical Services at the hospital, responded to the protest, explaining that the promotion issue was a decision made by the Federal Ministry of Health and beyond the hospital’s control. However, he assured that the hospital would communicate with the Federal Government to reconsider some decisions and address the concerns raised by the nurses.
Editorial:
The recent protest by nurses at the Federal Medical Centre in Ogun State is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges healthcare professionals face in Nigeria. The nurses’ outcry over exclusion from promotions and poor working conditions is not just a workplace grievance; it’s a reflection of deeper systemic issues within our healthcare system. These dedicated professionals are often the backbone of our medical institutions, yet their concerns and needs frequently go unaddressed.
The situation in Ogun State is emblematic of a broader national issue: the undervaluing of nursing staff. Nurses are essential to patient care, yet they often work under immense pressure with inadequate staffing and resources. This not only affects their well-being but also the quality of care they can provide to patients. The protest is a call to action for hospital administrations and government bodies to recognize and address the critical needs of nursing staff.
The issue of selective promotions and lack of transparency in administrative decisions indicates a need for greater accountability and fairness in our healthcare institutions. Like all professionals, nurses deserve to work in an environment where their efforts are recognized and rewarded appropriately.
As we consider the plight of these nurses, it’s crucial to recognize their vital role in our healthcare system. Addressing their concerns is not just a matter of fairness; it’s essential for Nigeria’s sustainability and effectiveness of healthcare services. It’s time for a concerted effort to improve working conditions, ensure fair promotions, and provide the support nurses need to perform their critical societal role.
Did You Know?
- The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) was established in 1977 to advocate for the welfare and professional interests of nurses and midwives in Nigeria.
- According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria faces a significant shortage of healthcare workers, with less than four healthcare professionals (including nurses, midwives, and doctors) per 10,000 people.
- The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, is one of the leading healthcare institutions in Ogun State, providing a range of medical services to the population.
- Nursing in Nigeria is regulated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, which sets standards for education and practice.
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to several important historical and natural landmarks.