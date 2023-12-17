Osun State Boosts Health Sector with Allowances to Curb Worker Exodus

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced a series of measures to retain health professionals, combating the growing trend of the “Japa syndrome” – the emigration of skilled workers. Speaking at the inauguration of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme Office Complex in Abere, Osogbo, Adeleke revealed that his administration had approved the full payment of hazard allowances for all health staff, aligning with the Federal Government’s standards.
To address the shortage of healthcare workers, the governor stated that there are plans to recruit new healthcare professionals, offering them improved packages. This initiative has been incorporated into the state’s 2024 budget. Additionally, Adeleke’s administration aims to renovate all 332 focal primary health centres and some comprehensive health centres across the state.
The newly inaugurated Osun Health Insurance Scheme Office Complex is part of the government’s effort to provide a conducive environment for administering health insurance policies. The governor emphasised the significance of health insurance in reducing or eliminating out-of-pocket payments for medical treatments. He announced that it is now compulsory for all political office holders and civil servants to enrol in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme. Adeleke also encouraged informal sector members, including traders, artisans, and businessmen, to participate in the program.
Following the inauguration, Governor Adeleke met with journalists to express his gratitude for their support and to update them on his recent activities, including his return to the state after a vacation. He also took the journalists to inspect the ongoing road dualisation project at Oke-Fia Axis in Osogbo, the state capital.
Editorial:
The proactive steps taken by Governor Ademola Adeleke to retain health professionals in Osun State are a commendable approach to addressing the “Japa syndrome.” This phenomenon, which sees skilled workers leaving the country, poses a significant challenge, particularly in the health sector. By implementing total hazard allowances and planning to hire new healthcare workers with improved packages, the state government is addressing immediate needs and investing in the healthcare system’s long-term stability and effectiveness.
The renovation of primary and comprehensive health centres is another critical move. It shows a commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, essential for delivering quality medical services to the populace. The compulsory enrollment of political office holders and civil servants in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme is a strategic decision. It ensures these key stakeholders have a personal investment in the healthcare system and sets a precedent for broader public participation.
These initiatives reflect a holistic approach to healthcare management, recognising that retaining and attracting medical professionals requires more than just financial incentives. It involves creating an environment where healthcare workers feel valued and supported and where the infrastructure and systems are in place to allow them to do their jobs effectively.
The Osun State government’s approach could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges. It underscores the importance of strategic planning, investment in healthcare infrastructure, and the welfare of healthcare workers in building a resilient and efficient healthcare system.
Did You Know?
- “Japa syndrome” is a colloquial expression in Nigeria, referring to the trend of skilled professionals emigrating for better opportunities abroad.
- Osun State is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to several important historical sites and festivals in Nigeria.
- Nigeria faces a significant challenge in healthcare worker retention, with many professionals seeking opportunities in countries with better working conditions and remuneration.
- The concept of health insurance is still evolving in Nigeria, with various states implementing different models to improve access to healthcare.
- Investment in healthcare infrastructure and personnel is crucial for Nigeria’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage, a key target under the Sustainable Development Goals.