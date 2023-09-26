Over 100 Unlicensed Medicine Stores Sealed in Kogi

The Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Committee (PIC) in Kogi State has taken action against over 100 medicine stores operating without proper licenses. This crackdown took place between January and September 2023.
Dr Lawal Muhammed Omuya, the Vice Chairman of PIC in Kogi State, announced this during the World Pharmacist Day celebrations, themed ‘Pharmacists Strengthening the Health System.’
Omuya, who also holds the position of State Chairman for the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, explained that the proscription resulted from some union leaders’ assault on the Vice-Chancellor and the Bursar last year.
The committee’s operations collaborate with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, and the State Ministry of Health.
The primary goal of these operations is to eliminate quackery in the state’s pharmaceutical sector. Omuya highlighted two main areas of concern: individuals falsely presenting themselves as pharmacists and illegal facilities giving the impression of being registered pharmacies.
The committee’s routine inspections aim to identify and shut down these illegal operations, ensuring the community receives quality drugs and pharmaceutical services.
Omuya also called for the Kogi State Government’s support, seeking enhanced security, transportation, and logistical assistance to make their operations more effective.
Editorial:
Ensuring Quality in Pharmaceutical Services
The recent actions by the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Committee in Kogi State underline the importance of maintaining quality and standards in the pharmaceutical sector.
The community’s health is paramount, and ensuring that individuals receive genuine medications from licensed professionals is critical to public health.
The rise of unlicensed medicine stores and individuals posing as pharmacists poses a significant risk. Not only do they jeopardise the health of those seeking medication, but they also undermine the trust in the healthcare system.
Regulatory bodies and the government must work hand in hand to identify and shut down these illegal operations promptly.
The commitment shown by the PIC in Kogi State is commendable. However, for such efforts to be sustainable and practical, they require the collective support of the community, the government, and other stakeholders in the health sector.
Did You Know?
- The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria is the regulatory body responsible for pharmacy in Nigeria.
- Quackery in the pharmaceutical sector can lead to severe health complications due to the consumption of substandard or counterfeit drugs.
- World Pharmacists Day is celebrated annually on 25 September, marking the inception of the International Pharmaceutical Federation in 1912.
- The theme for World Pharmacists Day 2023 focused on the role of pharmacists in strengthening health systems.
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, has been proactive in ensuring the quality of pharmaceutical services to its residents.