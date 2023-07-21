Oyo State Govt Shuts 5 Private Health Facilities for Quackery

Due to quackery practices, the Oyo State Government has sealed five private health facilities in Ibadan. Mr Rotimi Babalola, the Press and Public Relations Director at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, announced this.
The statement revealed that these facilities were sealed due to their non-compliance with regulatory standards. They were found guilty of employing unqualified and unlicensed doctors, often called “quack doctors”.
Dr Wale Falana, the Director for Secondary Health Care and Training, stated that this action was taken following extensive monitoring and evaluation of hospital facilities across the state. “The inspection revealed alarming evidence of malpractice, misdiagnoses, and inappropriate treatments being administered to unsuspecting patients,” he said.
The affected healthcare facilities were found to be deficient in terms of equipment, personnel, and compliance with standard medical regulations.
They were also staffed with unqualified personnel practising medicine without the necessary qualifications and licenses.
Editorial
The Oyo State Government’s decision to shut down five private health facilities for quackery is a commendable step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
However, this incident highlights the urgent need for stricter regulation and oversight of private healthcare facilities in the country.
While holding these facilities accountable for their actions is crucial, it’s equally important to address the underlying issues contributing to quackery’s prevalence in the healthcare sector.
This includes improving access to quality education and training for healthcare professionals and implementing stricter licensing and accreditation processes for healthcare facilities.
Did You Know?
- Quackery refers to the promotion of fraudulent or ignorant medical practices.
- The Oyo State Government is responsible for regulating healthcare facilities within the state.
- The term “quack” originated from the Dutch word “quacksalver,” which means “hawker of salve.”
- In Nigeria, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is responsible for regulating medical and dental practice.
- The prevalence of quackery in the healthcare sector can lead to serious health risks, including misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment, and even death.
About Yohaig NG
For the latest Naija news 24/7, trust Yohaig NG. We bring you the most critical events in Nigeria, providing comprehensive coverage that keeps you informed. We invite our readers to join the conversation, share their views, and contribute. Your voice matters, and Yohaig NG ensures it’s heard.