Pepsodent and NDA Join Forces to Enhance Oral Health in Nigeria

Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Dental Association (NDA), has launched a significant oral healthcare initiative for underprivileged citizens. The program, which began on July 6 in Ifo, Ogun State, was conducted across various states including Lagos, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Edo, and the Federal Capital Territory, concluding on November 7, 2023.
Oiza Gyang, Business Lead of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever Nigeria, explained that the ‘Pepsodent Talk to a Dentist Activation’ campaign aimed to bring oral healthcare services and promotional activities to underserved areas. This initiative aligns with the FDI World Dental Federation’s goal to reduce the burden of untreated oral diseases. Gyang highlighted the alarming statistic that 90% of the world’s population suffers from at least one form of oral disease in their lifetime, impacting their well-being and confidence.
Dr. Oluwole Olusanya, the Lagos State Chairman of the NDA, emphasized the campaign’s focus on educating young pupils about good oral hygiene practices. The program included teaching proper teeth brushing techniques, identifying and treating teeth infections, and referring cases needing advanced treatment to dental centres.
Editorial
The collaboration between Pepsodent, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Nigeria Dental Association to provide oral healthcare to underprivileged communities is a laudable initiative. At Yohaig NG, we recognize the importance of such partnerships in addressing healthcare disparities, especially in oral health, which often receives less attention compared to other health issues.
This campaign is a vital step in raising awareness about oral health and hygiene, particularly among young children who are the foundation of a healthier future generation. The alarming statistic that 90% of the global population suffers from oral diseases at some point in their lives underscores the urgency of such initiatives.
However, while these campaigns are beneficial, there is a need for more sustained and comprehensive oral health programs across Nigeria. Regular dental check-ups, affordable dental care, and continuous public education about oral hygiene are crucial for long-term impact.
We urge the government and private sector to invest more in oral healthcare infrastructure and education. Such investments not only improve individual health but also contribute to the overall well-being and productivity of the society.
Did You Know?
- Oral Health in Nigeria: A significant portion of the Nigerian population lacks access to basic oral healthcare.
- Global Oral Health Issues: Oral diseases are a major health concern worldwide, affecting people throughout their lifetime.
- Impact of Oral Diseases: Oral health problems can lead to pain, discomfort, social isolation, and loss of confidence.
- Importance of Early Education: Teaching children about oral hygiene from a young age is crucial for preventing dental diseases.
- Role of Partnerships in Healthcare: Collaborations between the government, NGOs, and private companies can significantly improve healthcare access and quality.