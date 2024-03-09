Pharmaceutical Sector Grapples with Soaring Import Duties and Operational Costs

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN) has voiced concerns over the escalating costs of importing raw materials and the operational difficulties faced within Nigeria. The group attributes the rising price of medications to the high customs duties, production expenses, and the broader impact of inflation.
Oluwatosin Jolayemi, Chairman of PMGMAN, emphasized the compounded challenges of utilizing parallel market rates for customs duties and the indiscriminate application of HS codes, which increase the duty on pharmaceutical products. These factors, alongside the devaluation of the naira and soaring operation costs, particularly for power, are pushing up production costs and, consequently, the price of medications.
Jolayemi highlighted manufacturers’ stark choice: to either pass the increased costs onto consumers or discontinue certain products that become too costly to produce and sell at accessible prices. He suggested that the government could alleviate some financial pressure by offering a 40% rebate on calculated duties and providing access to single-digit funding to bolster production without risking stock shortages.
Further, Jolayemi called for the government to prioritize pharmaceutical manufacturing as a national security issue, emphasizing the critical importance of accessible medication for public health. He stressed the need for government collaboration with the industry to effectively understand and address these challenges, advocating for political commitment to enhance medical security in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The distress signal from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN) highlights a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. As the cost of pharmaceutical production spirals due to high import duties and operational challenges, the implications for public health and national security become increasingly grave.
The pharmaceutical industry’s plight underscores a broader economic sustainability and resilience issue in Nigeria. The government’s role in fostering a conducive environment for local manufacturing is paramount. This entails addressing the immediate concerns of import duties and operational costs and envisioning a long-term strategy for self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Concrete measures, such as the proposed rebate and access to affordable funding, can provide immediate relief. However, the government’s engagement with industry stakeholders to understand their challenges and collaborate on solutions is crucial for enduring change. Viewing pharmaceutical production through the lens of national security and public health underscores the strategic importance of this sector, warranting a dedicated and coordinated response.
Did You Know?
- PMGMAN represents all manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and allied products in Nigeria, playing a vital role in the country’s healthcare system.
- The cost of importing raw materials for pharmaceuticals has been a long-standing challenge for manufacturers in Nigeria, affecting the affordability and availability of medicines.
- Using parallel market rates for customs duty calculation has introduced significant unpredictability into the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.
- Access to affordable healthcare is a cornerstone of public health, with the cost and availability of medications being key determinants.
- Government policies supporting local manufacturing can significantly impact the economic landscape, fostering innovation, job creation, and improved public health outcomes.