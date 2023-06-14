Pharmacy Group Calls on Federal Government to Prioritise Drug Security

The Society for Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing of Nigeria, a group of pharmacists and professionals, has called on the Federal Government to implement policies that ensure drug availability and security in the country.
The call comes ahead of the society’s upcoming induction ceremony and Fellows Investiture, scheduled for Thursday in Lagos, which they consider a significant milestone.
Tunde Oyeniran, the President of the society, in a statement, urged the government to prioritise drug security by adopting policies that provide a conducive business environment for the local production of medicines and the indigenous manufacturing of raw materials.
He highlighted the numerous challenges facing the country’s pharma industry, including inadequate infrastructure, low capacity, less funding and patronage from the government and donor agencies, high production costs, and an unfriendly environment.
Oyeniran pointed out that while the primary role of pharmaceutical sales and marketing professionals is to promote products and increase sales, they also play a crucial role in ensuring national drug security by making safe medications available for citizens.
He added that pharmaceutical marketers play a role in improving healthcare professionals’ knowledge of drugs, thus helping to minimise medication errors and promoting safer drug practices.
Editorial
The call by the Society for Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing of Nigeria for the Federal Government to prioritise drug security is a critical one. Drug security is not just about ensuring the availability of drugs but also about ensuring that these drugs are safe and effective.
This matter of public health should be treated with the urgency it deserves.
However, it’s important to note that while the government ensures drug security, the pharmaceutical industry is also responsible. The industry must ensure that it adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety in the production and distribution of drugs.
It must also ensure that it operates ethically, avoiding practices that could compromise drug security.
The government should consider partnering with the private sector to address the pharma industry’s challenges. This could involve providing incentives for local production of medicines, improving infrastructure, and funding for research and development.
The government should also consider implementing stricter regulations to ensure that all drugs in the market are safe and effective.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest market for pharmaceuticals in West Africa.
- The Nigerian pharmaceutical industry is estimated to be worth over $1.3 billion.
- Despite its size, the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry heavily depends on imports, with over 70% of drugs imported.
- Counterfeit drugs are a significant problem in Nigeria, with estimates suggesting that up to 30% of drugs in the market could be counterfeit.
