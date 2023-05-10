President-elect Tinubu Returns to France for Medical Check-Up

President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, reportedly returns to France tonight for a medical check-up before his inauguration on May 29.
This information was provided exclusively to SaharaReporters by a source within the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Previously, on May 1, SaharaReporters reported that Tinubu had visited Lagos for medical rest and to consult with his doctors, who had arrived in Nigeria for a follow-up treatment.
This treatment is ongoing care provided to a patient after an initial treatment phase.
Tinubu recently returned to Abuja after receiving weeks of medical treatment in France.
He had moved into the Defence House in Abuja in preparation for his inauguration.
However, he traveled to Lagos in late April 2023 to meet with his foreign doctors in Nigeria to provide follow-up care.
The President-elect’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, had previously stated that Tinubu was on vacation in France.
However, SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Tinubu had become ill after the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections, leading to his travel to France for medical care.
Despite the denials, SaharaReporters reported that Tinubu’s illness was so severe that he could not speak for five days during his hospitalization and required intubation.
This procedure involves inserting a tube into a patient’s trachea to assist with breathing.
Upon his return, Tinubu was seen with a suspected peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) attached to his upper arm.
A PICC line is a medical device that delivers medications and other treatments directly to the large central veins near the heart.
Despite these health concerns, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria before his swearing-in ceremony.
The President-elect’s decision to seek medical care in France has sparked concerns and speculations about his health status among Nigerians.
However, his team has not publicly acknowledged any severe health issues.
The medical team that treated Tinubu in France reportedly followed him to Lagos, indicating the seriousness with which his health condition is being managed.
The President-elect’s impending return to France further underscores the significance of his medical situation.
During his severe ailment, sources revealed to SaharaReporters that Tinubu was intubated, a procedure often used when a patient has difficulty breathing.
This report and pictures showing Tinubu with what appears to be a PICC line have fueled concerns about his health.
However, no official statement from Tinubu or his team has addressed these concerns.
Given the upcoming inauguration, it is expected that more information about his health status will be made available to assuage the concerns of Nigerians.
The President-elect’s health status is of national interest as it could affect his ability to perform his duties once he assumes office.
As Nigerians anticipate his inauguration, it is hoped that Tinubu will be in good health to take up the mantle of leadership of Africa’s most populous nation.
As Nigerians eagerly anticipate the swearing-in ceremony of their new leader, the state of Tinubu’s health has become a critical concern.
A healthy president is crucial for Nigeria, a nation grappling with several socio-economic and security challenges.
Tinubu, a seasoned politician and former Governor of Lagos State, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in leading the country.
However, any significant health issues could impede his ability to effectively discharge his duties as President.
Therefore, Nigerians are keenly watching for any updates on his health status.
While his team has not publicly confirmed any severe health issues, it is hoped that the medical attention Tinubu is receiving in France will restore him to total health in time for his inauguration.
Given the significance of the presidency to the country’s stability, it’s crucial that Tinubu’s health issues, if any, be managed effectively.
The nation cannot afford any uncertainties as it prepares for a new leadership era.
The situation is reminiscent of past instances in Nigeria’s history when the nation’s leaders’ health has been a national concern.
It underscores the need for transparency about the health status of public office holders, especially those in critical positions like the presidency.
As May 29 approaches, Nigerians and the international community will eagerly await updates on Tinubu’s health and return to the country.
It is hoped that the President-elect will be fit and ready to steer the nation toward a prosperous future.
UPDATE
President-Elect Tinubu’s Office has confirmed a SaharaReporters’ story that he has left Nigeria for Europe.
Despite being officially labeled as a “working visit,” sources indicate this is a cover-up for a medical trip to France.
The statement from the Office of the President-elect, delivered by Tunde Rahman, asserts that Tinubu will use his European trip to refine transition plans, explore policy options, and engage with investors and allies.
The intent is to promote investment opportunities in Nigeria and showcase his administration’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.
The statement also hinted at Tinubu’s focus on reviving Nigeria’s economy as a significant aspect of his “Renewed Hope” agenda.
However, SaharaReporters’ sources maintain that this is a facade, and the trip’s primary purpose is for Tinubu to consult with his doctors in France.
The President-elect’s health has been a topic of speculation, with reports of him requiring medical treatment in France after the March 18 elections.
Despite denials from his Director of Media and Publicity, it was reported that Tinubu’s condition was so severe that he had to be intubated for five days.
Pictures also surfaced on social media showing Tinubu with a suspected PICC line attached to his upper arm, a device used to deliver medications directly to the heart’s large central veins.
The Office of the President-elect did not specify a return date, only stating that Tinubu would return “shortly” to prepare for his official swearing-in as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023.
The Tinubu administration, even before its official start, is already under scrutiny due to the President-elect’s health issues.
While it’s common for leaders to take measures to maintain their health, the secrecy surrounding Tinubu’s medical condition has raised eyebrows, leading to accusations of a cover-up.
Despite his health challenges, Tinubu’s office insists that he fully engages in his duties as President-elect.
The statement released by Tunde Rahman highlighted his commitment to bringing economic growth and job opportunities to Nigeria.
As per the statement, Tinubu has lined up meetings with European business community members from various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, tech, and energy.
The aim is to encourage foreign investment in Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s role in the global economic chain.
Nonetheless, the focus remains on Tinubu’s health.
The severity of his condition has sparked concerns about his capacity to carry out his duties as President effectively.
Images circulating on social media platforms showing Tinubu with a suspected PICC line have only added fuel to the fire.
This medical device, typically used for long-term intravenous treatments or administering certain medications, raises questions about the President-elect’s health status.
Before his departure, Tinubu met with the All Progressives Congress-endorsed candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu.
This meeting and his supposed “working visit” to Europe suggest that Tinubu is striving to maintain an active role in Nigerian politics despite his health issues.
Yet, the ongoing questions about Tinubu’s health are unlikely to dissipate until there’s greater transparency about his condition.
As the inauguration on May 29, 2023, approaches, Nigerians and the international community will watch closely to see how the situation unfolds.