President Tinubu Pledges Health Sector Revitalization during Meeting with Striking Health Workers

President Bola Tinubu has assured the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) leaders, a Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) affiliate, of his administration’s commitment to reviving Nigeria’s health sector and restoring public trust.
During their meeting on Monday in Abuja, the president recognized the critical role of health and the professionals within the sector to society, promising to address all issues impeding the sector’s optimal performance.
President Tinubu emphasized that:
“The health sector’s commitment is to humanity. All problems will be resolved. Trust is essential in all our discussions. I assure you that we will expedite this. We will address all the issues. Please, return to work.”
Dr Obinna Ogbonna, the acting chairman of the union, informed the president that union members are ready to return to work for the good of all Nigerians. He, however, appealed to President Tinubu to prioritize healthcare delivery through infrastructure investment and improved worker welfare to curb the ongoing brain drain in the sector.
A JOHESU executive council member, Mr Olumide Akintayo, implored the Federal Government to address labour issues to avert potential problems preemptively.
It’s important to remember that the union members initiated an indefinite strike on May 25 to press their demands. The strike has adversely affected hospital services across the country’s federal government hospitals.
The health workers are urging for immediate approval and implementation of the technical committee report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure adjustment, immediate remittance of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers, and payment of a new hazard allowance and peculiar allowance to its members under JOHESU/AHPA.
Editorial
Raising the Bar: The Imperative of Revitalizing Nigeria’s Health Sector
President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to rejuvenating Nigeria’s health sector signals a promising step towards mitigating the numerous challenges burdening the sector. These issues, including underfunding, lack of infrastructure, poor remuneration, and consistent brain drain, have resulted in a less-than-optimal health system.
The ongoing strike by members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) underscores these difficulties, with hospital services nationwide feeling the pinch. While an expedited resolution to their demands is imperative, a holistic approach to health sector reform should not be overlooked.
A healthy Nigeria requires investments in infrastructure, improved compensation for health workers, and enhanced working conditions. Therefore, as President Tinubu begins his tenure, we urge his administration to prioritize this vital sector. After all, the health of a nation directly influences its productivity and prosperity, and Nigeria can ill afford to disregard this fact.
Did You Know?
- The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) is a coalition of health workers’ unions and associations in Nigeria, established in 2005, comprising five registered trade unions.
- A significant brain drain problem plagues Nigeria’s health sector, as many health professionals seek better opportunities abroad.
- Health workers play a crucial role in handling public health crises, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, underlining the importance of their welfare.
