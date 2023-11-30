Psn Urges Investigation Into Alleged Misuse Of Drug Funds By Hospital Ceos

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to investigate allegations of corruption against Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Health Institutions. These allegations, raised during the 96th annual national conference of the PSN, titled ‘Jewel City 2023’, include the misuse of Drug Revolving Funds and procurement irregularities.
The conference, held at the Gombe International Conference Centre, highlighted the need for a probe into the actions of some CEOs who are suspected of diverting funds to unofficial accounts and procuring drugs through their proxies. The PSN also called for a unique retreat to rejuvenate the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) system, suggesting the involvement of the PSN National Executive Council if the Federal Ministry of Health shows interest in collaboration.
Additionally, the PSN raised concerns over the existence of over two million unregistered drug sellers in Nigeria and the potential increase in the mortality rate in the health system if the funding for the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria is neglected. The conference underscored the critical situation of drug distribution in Nigeria, citing issues like the fake drug syndrome and high rates of drug abuse.
The PSN also emphasized the importance of proactively addressing emerging diseases and appealed to the government to fund research-based pharmacists in pharmaceutical institutions. This funding is essential for identifying and producing drugs suitable for Nigeria’s unique health challenges and achieving universal health coverage.
Editorial
The recent call by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for an investigation into the alleged misuse of drug funds by CEOs of Federal Health Institutions is a crucial step towards ensuring accountability and integrity in our healthcare system. If proven true, the allegations represent a severe breach of trust and ethical standards in a sector vital to our citizens’ well-being.
The misuse of Drug Revolving Funds and procurement irregularities are not just administrative issues; they have real and potentially devastating consequences for public health. When funds for essential drugs are diverted or misused, it directly impacts the availability and quality of healthcare services. This situation is particularly alarming in Nigeria, where access to quality healthcare is already challenging for many.
The existence of over two million unregistered drug sellers and the prevalence of fake drugs are additional concerns that exacerbate the healthcare crisis. These issues highlight the need for a more robust regulatory framework and effective enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population.
The PSN’s call for a unique retreat to renew the Drug Revolving Fund system is commendable. It is an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and devise strategies to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of this crucial funding mechanism. Collaboration between the PSN, the Federal Ministry of Health, and other relevant bodies is essential.
The appeal for funding research-based pharmacists is a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. Investing in research and development is critical to addressing Nigeria’s unique health challenges and moving towards universal health coverage. Pharmacists, with their expertise in drug therapy, are pivotal in this endeavour.
The issues raised by the PSN are a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare sector. It’s time to take decisive action to address these challenges and work towards a healthcare system that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the people. Let’s join hands to ensure every Nigerian can access safe, effective, affordable healthcare.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks high among countries with a significant prevalence of counterfeit drugs, posing a major public health challenge.
- The Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme was introduced in Nigeria in the 1980s to improve the availability of affordable drugs in healthcare institutions.
- The World Health Organization estimates that about 10% of pharmaceutical products in low and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, are substandard or falsified.
- Pharmaceutical care in Nigeria faces challenges such as inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.
- Nigeria’s National Drug Policy aims to ensure the availability of practical, affordable, and quality drugs to all citizens, but implementation challenges persist.