Public Outcry as LUTH Doctor Dies Following Exhausting 72-Hour Shift

Public sentiment is running high following the tragic death of Dr Umoh Michael, a resident doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Dr Michael passed away during a church service after allegedly working a gruelling 72-hour shift at the hospital.
The Association of Resident Doctors, LUTH chapter, confirmed that the young doctor was overworked, stating that he had barely slept in the week leading up to his death.
The statement partly read,
“We the house officers are in deep grief over the loss of our colleague, a co-house officer (Dr Umoh Michael) who died on 17th September, 2023, after having a 72hrs call in the Neurosurgery Unit.”
However, LUTH’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Fakeye, denied that Dr. Michael had worked for 72 hours straight, stating that she would check the medical report for further details.
Editorial
The untimely death of Dr. Umoh Michael is a grim reminder of the systemic issues plaguing Nigeria’s healthcare sector. While the hospital denies allegations of overwork, the tragedy raises urgent questions about the working conditions for medical professionals in the country.
It’s not just a matter of individual loss; it’s a systemic failure that puts both healthcare providers and patients at risk.
Immediate action is required to address the issue of overwork and understaffing in healthcare facilities. Regulatory bodies must enforce strict guidelines on working hours for medical professionals to prevent such tragedies.
Moreover, the government should invest in the healthcare sector to ensure adequate staffing and better working conditions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, with approximately one doctor for every 5,000 patients.
- Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Nigeria.
- Overwork and burnout among healthcare professionals can lead to medical errors, affecting patient safety.
- Nigeria lost many trained medical professionals to migration, further exacerbating the healthcare crisis.
- The World Health Organization recommends a maximum 48-hour working week for healthcare professionals.