Revolutionizing Elderly Care: Nigeria Sets National Standards for Caregivers

A groundbreaking initiative in the field of elderly care has been announced by the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Nigeria.
They have formulated a national benchmark and curriculum for training caregivers to the elderly.
The unveiling occurred on Monday in Abuja during a critical stakeholder meeting to validate the draft National Benchmark Statement and Minimum Standards curriculum.
Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director General of the NSCC, led the meeting.
Dr Omokaro emphasized that the strategic document in focus aims to elevate skills and competence to address senior needs nationwide.
“We envision a global standard document underscoring skills and competency in elderly care. Alongside this, we are implementing a robust mechanism for assessing trainers and training centres,” she stated.
She further elaborated on the broad mandate of this stakeholders’ engagement: establishing an encompassing framework for universal health coverage for senior citizens.
“We seek recognized competence, certification, compensation, and standards. Therefore, partners are brought in to develop a benchmark standard in the caregiver curriculum and to standardize and certify caregivers in Nigeria,” Dr Omokaro explained.
Dr Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, applauded the centre’s commitment to improving the quality of health of senior citizens. Gwarzo, represented by Mr Joseph Dzungwe, reassured that the ministry is dedicated to achieving human rights for all, including elderly individuals, as part of the 2030 sustainable development goals agenda.
Editorial Note: The Caregiver Revolution: A Leap Toward Quality Elderly Care
The latest National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) announcement to implement a standard national benchmark and curriculum for training caregivers to elderly persons is a significant stride in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.
This initiative not only promises to raise the bar of professional elderly care but also ascertains the fundamental rights of our senior citizens to receive quality care.
Like many countries worldwide, Nigeria is currently dealing with an ageing population.
This population requires specialized care, something that has been lacking due to a shortage of professional standards and certified training programs for caregivers.
The NSCC’s new benchmark seeks to rectify this by instituting best practices and a comprehensive training curriculum for caregivers.
Critics may argue that implementing such high standards could increase the cost of elderly care.
However, this perspective overlooks the long-term benefits of a well-trained caregiver workforce.
They can potentially reduce healthcare costs by preventing accidents, managing chronic conditions more effectively, and improving the overall well-being of our elders.
Moreover, introducing these standards is a testament to the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals, particularly human rights for all, including our elderly.
It calls other nations to follow suit, ensuring no one is left behind in pursuing quality healthcare regardless of age.
This initiative demands our support and active participation.
We, the citizens, must ensure that our senior citizens receive the care they deserve.
The government, on its part, should ensure that these standards are implemented and consistently upheld.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a rapidly ageing population, with over 5% of its population above 60.
- The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.
- According to a study, well-trained caregivers can help reduce hospital readmissions by up to 25%.
Why Yohaig NG?
Stay updated with the latest Naija news and all the top stories from Nigeria with Yohaig NG.
We provide real-time updates, comprehensive news analysis, and in-depth reportage on politics, health, business, and more issues.
Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.
Your perspective matters to us, and your voice can make a difference.
So let’s engage in a conversation that builds a better tomorrow for all Nigerians.