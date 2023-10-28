Rising Concerns Over Open Defecation Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Pedestrians traversing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are expressing deep concern over the escalating instances of open defecation, particularly in the stretch from Warewa to Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. This unsanitary act has transformed the culverts along the expressway into defecation hotspots, primarily used by miscreants.
During a recent assessment, Yohaig NG’s correspondent witnessed the extent of the problem, with faeces littering the culverts and emitting a pungent odour. Pedestrians were observed covering their noses to mitigate the stench as they attempted to cross the road.
Joshua Adeyemo, a regular pedestrian, shared his dismay, stating:
“It’s just too much. You have to be cautious while crossing to avoid stepping on faeces.”
Another pedestrian, Taiwo, recounted a personal experience of inadvertently stepping on faeces, emphasising the need for caution.
Ola Oresanya, the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, acknowledged the issue and mentioned collaborative efforts with community leaders and law enforcement to address it. He also highlighted plans to introduce more public toilets in the affected areas.
Editorial:
The alarming rise in open defecation along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is not just an aesthetic concern but a significant public health risk. At Yohaig NG, we believe that basic sanitation is a fundamental right of every citizen. The current situation not only jeopardises the health of the pedestrians but also tarnishes the image of the region.
While the state’s initiative to collaborate with community leaders and introduce more public toilets is commendable, it’s essential to address the root causes. Lack of awareness, inadequate public facilities, and lax enforcement of sanitation laws contribute to this menace. A multi-pronged approach, including community sensitisation, stringent penalties for offenders, and infrastructural development, is crucial to curb this unsanitary practice.
Did You Know?
- Open defecation can lead to the spread of diseases like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis.
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the busiest highways in West Africa, connecting two major cities.
- Proper sanitation practices can significantly reduce the risk of waterborne diseases.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified open defecation as a critical health challenge in many developing countries.
- Community-led sanitation programs have proven effective in curbing open defecation in various parts of the world.