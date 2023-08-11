Rising Prostate Cancer Concerns for Nigerian Men Aged 60 and Above

Professor Patrick Utomi, a renowned political economist and founder of the Centre for Values and Leadership, disclosed on Friday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
He highlighted that many individuals of his age group in Nigeria are grappling with similar health challenges.
Through a Twitter post, Utomi shared that his diagnosis came after a biopsy.
He subsequently began treatment at cancer centres in Ikeja and Victoria Island, Lagos State, even amidst the 2023 election campaigns.
Utomi expressed concern about the increasing number of prostate cancer cases among Nigerian men, especially those over 60.
He emphasised the importance of early detection and lamented the societal taboo surrounding discussions about cancer.
By speaking out, he hopes to raise awareness and encourage more men to seek early diagnosis and treatment.
Editorial:
The revelation by Professor Patrick Utomi about his battle with prostate cancer shines a light on a pressing health issue that has been lurking in the shadows for too long.
As highlighted by Utomi, prostate cancer is fast becoming a significant concern for Nigerian men, particularly those over 60.
The silence and stigma surrounding this disease only exacerbate the problem, leading to late diagnoses and reduced chances of successful treatment.
While women have made significant strides in breast cancer awareness, the same cannot be said for prostate cancer among men.
The reluctance to discuss or acknowledge the disease is deeply rooted in societal norms and misconceptions.
This silence is deadly.
Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, and by not talking about it, many are deprived of the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment.
It’s commendable that figures like Utomi use their platforms to break this silence.
By sharing personal experiences and advocating for increased awareness, they challenge the status quo and urge society to change its perspective on prostate cancer.
The government and health organisations must also play their part by launching awareness campaigns, providing accessible screening facilities, and supporting those diagnosed.
Did You Know?
- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men worldwide.
- Early detection can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment.
- Regular screenings are recommended for men over 50, especially if they have a family history of the disease.
- Diet, lifestyle, and genetics can play a role in the risk of developing prostate cancer.
- Prostate cancer often grows slowly and might not cause any symptoms in many cases.