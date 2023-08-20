Rotary Club President Promises Cervical Cancer Centre in Lagos

Abimbola Oseni, the President of the Rotary Club of Isolo, has pledged to address cervical cancer among women. She has committed to completing the Cervical Cancer Centre at Isolo General Hospital, Lagos, as her star project for the service year.
Oseni made this promise at her investiture ceremony, where she officially became the 43rd President of the club for the Rotary year 2023-2024. The theme for the year is “Create Hope in the World.”
The event in Lagos also served to induct the 2023-2024 board members, raise funds for club projects, and present awards. In her acceptance speech, Oseni emphasized the power of hope to transform lives and communities.
She pledged to embrace the theme and work to create hope through projects in line with Rotary International’s seven areas of focus. These include education, vocational training, and youth empowerment.
Oseni began her Rotary year by visiting and giving gifts to the visually impaired at the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind and Vocational Centre, Oshodi.
She also initiated a maternal and child health project in July at Isolo General Hospital.
Oseni has pledged to donate N10,000,000 to the Rotary Foundation and will be supported by seven honorary members who are captains of industries. She also plans to continue working with the four Rotaract clubs in the district.
Editorial:
The commitment by Abimbola Oseni to complete the Cervical Cancer Centre in Lagos is a significant and commendable step in the fight against cervical cancer.
This initiative aligns with the Rotary Club’s theme of creating hope and addresses a critical health issue affecting women in Nigeria.
Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in many developing countries, including Nigeria.
Lack of awareness, inadequate screening facilities, and limited access to treatment are some of the challenges contributing to the high mortality rate.
Oseni’s pledge to complete the Cervical Cancer Centre is a timely intervention that can make a real difference in the lives of women in Lagos and beyond.
The Rotary Club’s broader focus on education, vocational training, and youth empowerment is equally vital. By investing in these areas, the club is laying the foundation for a better future for the community.
The support for the visually impaired and the maternal and child health project further demonstrate the club’s commitment to addressing diverse needs.
Oseni’s leadership and the club’s initiatives are a testament to the power of community engagement and collaboration. They show that significant positive change can be achieved with determination, vision, and a focus on the greater good.
The Rotary Club of Isolo’s efforts should inspire other organizations and individuals to take up similar causes and work towards creating a better society.
Did You Know?
- Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in developing countries.
- Early detection and treatment of cervical cancer can significantly reduce mortality rates.
