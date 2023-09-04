Sanwo-Olu Steps In to Fund Medical Care for Boy with Missing Intestines

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed to covering the medical expenses of 12-year-old Adebola Akin-Bright. The boy’s small intestines are reportedly missing.
The governor announced during an unannounced visit to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). He assured all would be done to ensure Adebola’s recovery and reunion with his family.
The boy’s mother, Deborah Abiodun, had previously called for an investigation into the disappearance of her son’s intestines. The hospital management, however, refuted the allegations.
They clarified that the patient had been referred to LASUTH after undergoing two surgeries in a private hospital. The hospital maintains that it did not intentionally remove any organ.
Editorial:
The Role of Government in Healthcare Crises
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s intervention in Adebola Akin-Bright’s medical case is commendable but raises questions about the state of healthcare in Nigeria.
While the governor’s gesture is generous, it highlights the gaps in the healthcare system that often leave patients and their families in dire straits.
The case also highlights the need for transparency in medical procedures, especially involving minors.
The government should provide financial assistance and ensure that healthcare institutions are held accountable for their actions.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) was founded in 1955 and is one of Nigeria’s leading tertiary healthcare institutions.
- Medical tourism costs Nigeria about $1 billion annually, as many prefer to seek medical care abroad.
- Lagos State has the highest number of registered doctors in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s healthcare expenditure is less than 5% of its GDP.
- The doctor-to-patient ratio in Nigeria is approximately 1:2,500, far below the WHO-recommended 1:600.