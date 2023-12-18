Smile Train Commends Nigerian Experts for Advancing Surgical Care

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused charity, has lauded the efforts of experts involved in Nigeria’s National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia, and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) for their role in enhancing surgical, obstetric, anaesthesia, and nursing care in Africa. This commendation was given at Abuja’s fourth NSOANP and National Cleft Care Stakeholders Forum.
Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, Smile Train’s Vice President and Director for Africa, praised the implementation of NSOANP, stating that it has positioned Nigeria as a benchmark for other African countries in advocating for quality surgical healthcare services. She emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in improving cleft care at the local level.
Obi remarked, “Smile Train is proud to support NSOANP, which has elevated Nigeria’s status in surgical healthcare. Prioritizing perioperative nursing and children’s surgery within the plan is a significant achievement for healthcare providers.”
Dr. Jimoh Salaudeen, the NSOANP implementation committee chair, acknowledged experts’ dedication to providing quality surgical services. Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, Salaudeen praised Smile Train for its support in the implementation process.
NSOANP co-chair Prof. Emmanuel Ameh highlighted that NSOANP is gradually transforming Nigeria’s surgical healthcare system. He stressed the need to support and consolidate these achievements to realize Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
The event also recognized media professionals for creating awareness about clefts through the Cleft Awareness Media Awards. Smile Train’s programs in Nigeria, which began in 2002, have transformed the lives of over 30,000 beneficiaries through partnerships with 54 hospitals nationwide. Smile Train has provided over 170,000 life-changing cleft surgeries in Africa since 2002.
Smile Train’s strategic investments include partnerships with various organizations to provide scholarships and training in surgical care. The organization is set to launch Africa’s first Cleft Leadership Centre in Ghana to enhance the capacity of cleft professionals.
Editorial
The recognition of Nigerian experts by Smile Train at the NSOANP and National Cleft Care Stakeholders Forum is a testament to the significant strides in surgical healthcare in Nigeria and Africa. The implementation of NSOANP and the focus on perioperative nursing and children’s surgery are crucial steps towards enhancing healthcare delivery and achieving Universal Health Coverage.
The role of organizations like Smile Train in supporting and collaborating with local healthcare systems is invaluable. Their efforts in training, education, and resource provision directly impact improving the quality of life for individuals with clefts and other surgical needs.
The emphasis on local partnerships and capacity building is particularly commendable. By working closely with local hospitals and medical professionals, Smile Train ensures that the care provided is tailored to the specific needs of the community and is sustainable in the long term.
The upcoming launch of Africa’s first Cleft Leadership Centre in Ghana is exciting. It represents a significant investment in the future of cleft care in Africa, promising to elevate the standard of care to global levels while maintaining local relevance.
As we celebrate these achievements, we must continue advocating for and supporting initiatives that improve surgical care, especially for underserved populations. Healthcare professionals, organizations, and the media are committed to raising awareness and dispelling myths about clefts and other conditions, crucial in building a more inclusive and health-conscious society.
Did You Know?
- Cleft lip and palate are among the most common birth defects globally, affecting one in every 700 babies.
- Smile Train is an international children’s charity that supports 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children globally.
- Nigeria’s National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia, and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) is a strategic framework to improve access to quality surgical care.
- Perioperative nursing focuses on the care of patients before, during, and after surgery, playing a critical role in the surgical team.
- Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is a global health agenda that aims to ensure everyone has access to the health services they need without financial hardship.