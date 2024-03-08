Sokoto’s Infant Mortality Crisis: 44 in 100 Babies Perish

The Federal Government has sounded an alarm over the dire maternal and infant mortality rates in Sokoto State, revealing a startling statistic: 44 out of every 100 newborns in the state do not survive. The call for localized solutions to this pressing issue was made during a courtesy visit by Salma Ibrahim, the Special Adviser of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health, to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.
Sokoto stands as the state with the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria. Ibrahim cited a 2018 National Bureau of Statistics survey, highlighting that the state’s newborn death rate significantly exceeds the national average of 34 deaths per 100 live births. A concerning 73% of pregnant women in Sokoto either cannot access or choose to forego antenatal care, which is essential for identifying and addressing potential complications. Additionally, only 27% of births are attended by skilled birth attendants, like nurses and midwives, which is alarmingly low compared to the need.
Despite these challenges, there has been a noted increase in family planning uptake in the state, a positive sign that could lead to a reduction in maternal deaths. Ibrahim stressed the President’s concern for the health of women and children across the country, which has spurred an accelerated emergency plan to combat these issues nationally. She urged the state to investigate why many women avoid hospital deliveries and devise indigenous solutions. The Presidential Advisory Committee pledged its support for Sokoto’s efforts.
Governor Aliyu reassured the committee of Sokoto’s commitment to reversing these troubling statistics and working closely with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health to create a new narrative for maternal and infant health in the state.
Editorial
The alarming infant mortality rate in Sokoto State, where nearly half of all newborns tragically lose their lives, represents a critical public health crisis that demands immediate and targeted action. This situation is not just a statistic; it is a grim reflection of the systemic failures affecting the most vulnerable in our society. The Federal Government’s spotlight on Sokoto’s plight is a crucial first step in addressing this humanitarian issue, but it also serves as a call to action for all stakeholders involved.
The complexities underlying such high mortality rates include lack of access to antenatal care, inadequate medical facilities, and a shortage of skilled birth attendants. These are symptomatic of broader issues of poverty, education, and gender inequality that require holistic and sustainable interventions. Focusing on homegrown solutions, Sokoto can leverage its unique cultural and societal dynamics to foster maternal and infant healthcare improvements.
It is imperative that we, as a collective, prioritize the health and well-being of mothers and their children. The state’s initiative to collaborate with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health signifies a promising step towards change. However, success hinges on genuine commitment, innovative approaches, and effective implementation of strategies that address the root causes of this crisis. Let us rally behind Sokoto’s efforts, providing the support and resources necessary to ensure that every child is given the chance to thrive. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the future of our nation, one life at a time.
Did You Know?
- Globally, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest infant mortality rate, with significant disparities within countries.
- Antenatal care is critical for monitoring pregnancy and reducing the risks of maternal and infant mortality, yet millions of women worldwide miss out on this essential service.
- Cultural beliefs and practices can significantly influence the uptake of formal healthcare services, including childbirth, in medical facilities.
- Investing in healthcare, particularly maternal and child health, yields significant returns in terms of economic development and societal well-being.
- Community health workers have been pivotal in improving access to healthcare services in rural and underserved areas, showcasing the importance of localized health initiatives.