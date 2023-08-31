Stakeholders Convene in Lagos to Elevate Cancer Care in Nigeria

Stakeholders in healthcare recently convened at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Oncology Summit in Lagos.
The summit attracted over 200 medical professionals, 11 tertiary hospitals, and more than ten external collaborators from institutions like the University of Chicago and the American Oncology Institute in India.
The summit aimed to foster collaborations and improve medical care for cancer patients. The NSIA has been focusing on healthcare as an investment sector.
It established the NSIA Healthcare Development Investment Company (NHDIC) to address gaps in medical infrastructure and develop strategic collaborations.
In 2019, the NSIA set up the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre (NLCC), an outpatient oncology centre. The centre has attended to over 10,000 unique patients.
The NSIA also invested in diagnostic projects at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia, Abia State.
The NSIA is scaling these interventions with plans for three additional oncology centres, 23 diagnostic centres, and seven catheterisation laboratories across Nigeria.
A wholly-owned medical services company, Medserve, has been established to execute these projects.
Editorial
The recent NSIA Oncology Summit in Lagos marks a significant step towards improving cancer care in Nigeria. The summit brought together key stakeholders and showcased the NSIA’s commitment to healthcare investment.
This is a commendable initiative, but it’s just the beginning.
The NSIA’s focus on healthcare investment is timely and necessary. However, the government and private sector must also ensure that these investments translate into better patient care.
The NSIA’s additional oncology and diagnostic centres plans are ambitious but achievable with the proper support.
The summit serves as a reminder that collaboration is critical in healthcare. The involvement of international institutions like the University of Chicago and the American Oncology Institute, India, adds credibility and expertise to the initiative.
The NSIA and other stakeholders must continue to work together to make these plans a reality.
Did You Know?
- Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally.
- Nigeria has one of the highest cancer mortality rates in Africa.
- Early detection of cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.
- The cost of cancer treatment can be prohibitively expensive, especially in developing countries.
- Collaborative efforts in healthcare often lead to more effective solutions and better patient outcomes.