Suspect in Mohbad’s Case Not a Registered Nurse, Says Lagos Nurses

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council, has clarified that the individual arrested for injecting the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, is not a registered nurse.
The State Secretary, Toba Odumosu, released this statement.
Mohbad, aged 27, tragically passed away on September 12, 2023. Two days later, the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, stated that his son’s death occurred after an injection given by an auxiliary nurse.
The Lagos State Police Command has since confirmed that an autopsy was conducted on the singer’s body, and his remains are now at the mortuary.
NANNM expressed condolences to Mohbad’s family and emphasised professionalism and importance in reporting and the ongoing investigation. They highlighted that Nigeria’s healthcare system does not recognise the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’.
To be officially recognised as a nurse in Nigeria, individuals must undergo specific training and be licensed by Nigeria’s Nursing and Midwifery Council.
Editorial:
The tragic passing of Mohbad has brought to light a significant issue within Nigeria’s healthcare system: the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical tasks.
While the grief and pain surrounding the singer’s death are palpable, addressing the broader systemic issues at play is essential.
The term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ is misleading and can lead to grave consequences, as seen in Mohbad’s case. The distinction between a registered nurse and an unqualified individual is not just a matter of terminology but life and death.
Proper training, licensing, and regulation are crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of patients.
The media, law enforcement, and the public must understand these distinctions. Misrepresentation can lead to misinformation, further eroding trust in the healthcare system.
As the investigation into Mohbad’s death continues, it is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reforms and stricter regulations in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Nursing and Midwifery Council was established in 1979 to set and enforce standards for nursing education and practice in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has over 143,000 registered nurses and midwives.
- The World Health Organization recommends a nurse-to-population ratio of 1:1,000. However, this ratio is far from being met in many parts of Nigeria.
- Continuous professional development is a requirement for nurses in Nigeria to renew their licenses.
- The term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ is not officially recognised in many countries, and its use can be misleading.