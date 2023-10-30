Taraba Faces Doctor Shortage: NMA Urges Govt Intervention

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Taraba State has voiced its concerns over the alarming shortage of doctors in the region. The association is urging the state government to address this issue as a priority to enhance healthcare delivery. The NMA has also initiated a special committee to monitor and curb the activities of unqualified practitioners in the medical field.
Bako Ali, the chairman of the Association, revealed these concerns during a press briefing commemorating this year’s physician’s week.
He highlighted that a mere 201 doctors, encompassing both active and retired professionals, are available to cater to the healthcare needs of over three million residents of Taraba. This stark disparity results in a doctor-patient ratio of 1:17,959, a far cry from the recommended 1:600.
Ali also pointed out the increasing incidents of kidnappings and other security threats as significant contributors to the medical brain drain in the state.
Editorial:
The situation in Taraba State paints a grim picture of the healthcare challenges many regions in Nigeria face. The severe shortage of medical professionals not only compromises the quality of care but also places an undue burden on the few available doctors.
While the NMA’s efforts to combat quackery are commendable, the root of the problem lies in the inadequate number of qualified doctors.
The state government must take immediate and decisive action. This includes investing in medical education, providing incentives to retain and attract medical professionals, and ensuring their safety.
The health of a nation’s citizens is paramount, and it’s high time that the authorities recognise and address this pressing issue.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is the primary professional body for doctors in Nigeria, advocating for the welfare of its members and the overall healthcare system.
- Medical brain drain refers to the emigration of trained health professionals from one country to another, often in search of better opportunities or due to adverse conditions in their home country.
- The recommended doctor-patient ratio, as per the World Health Organization, is 1:600, ensuring that patients receive timely and adequate care.
- Taraba State, located in northeastern Nigeria, faces various challenges, including security concerns and infrastructural deficits.
- Quackery in the medical field can lead to severe health complications and even fatalities, underscoring the importance of stringent regulations and oversight.