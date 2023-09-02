Tinubu Supports 5M Eyeglasses Distribution Across Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu announces his support for collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the Peek Vision Foundation. The partnership aims to provide over 5 million eyeglasses to Nigerians with vision impairments.
The President made this commitment during a courtesy visit from Prof. Andrew Bastawrous, the Founder and CEO of Peek Vision Foundation, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Tinubu recalls his late mother’s influence on his commitment to eye health. He shares a promise he made to her to provide free eye screenings and surgeries.
The President also highlights the success of his “Jigi Bola” programme, initiated during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State. The programme offered free eye care to Lagosians and set a precedent for eye care initiatives in West Africa.
The President expresses concern over the 24 million Nigerians struggling with vision issues. He emphasizes the importance of eye health for economic development.
Prof. Bastawrous also says eye care is underfunded in many countries, including Nigeria.
Editorial:
The Critical Role of Eye Health in National Development
The recent announcement by President Bola Tinubu to support the distribution of 5 million eyeglasses is a commendable step. It addresses a pressing health issue and has broader implications for national development.
Vision impairments can severely limit an individual’s ability to contribute to society, affecting everything from education to employment.
The President’s commitment to eye health, influenced by his late mother, adds a layer of sincerity to this initiative. However, personal stories should not overshadow the need for systemic change.
While initiatives like “Jigi Bola” are impactful, they must be part of a larger, more sustainable strategy.
Prof. Bastawrous’s observation about the underfunding of eye care is alarming. It’s a stark reminder that while individual initiatives are essential, they cannot replace systemic solutions.
The government needs to allocate more resources to eye health, making it a priority in the national health budget.
Did You Know?
- The World Health Organization estimates that at least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment.
- In sub-Saharan Africa, cataracts are the leading cause of blindness.
- The “Jigi Bola” programme in Lagos State was one of the first large-scale eye care initiatives in West Africa.
- Peek Vision Foundation has unlocked significant funding for eye care in countries like Botswana and Kenya.
- Less than 0.0002% of Nigeria’s health budget is allocated to eye health.