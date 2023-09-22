Uk Nursing Council Flags Potential Fraud At Ibadan Test Centre

The UK’s Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has raised concerns over potential widespread fraud at Yunnik Technologies Test Centre in Ibadan, Nigeria.
This alert follows the NMC’s earlier warning in May, indicating that registering 512 Nigerian nurses and midwives who passed at this centre might be fraudulent or incorrect.
As a result, the NMC has informed those who took their Computer-Based Test (CBT) at Yunnik about the need to investigate their data.
Yunnik Technologies Test Centre serves as a venue for Nigerian nurses and midwives aspiring to practice in the UK. They undertake a CBT to evaluate their clinical and numeracy competence.
The NMC’s investigation revealed evidence of fraudulent activities at the centre, suspecting some individuals might have used proxy testers. This means the NMC cannot trust any CBT result from this centre, treating all results from Yunnik as invalid.
Of the 515 professionals on the register, 48 achieved scores in a timeframe suggesting potential fraud. These cases will be referred to an independent panel for further investigation.
The remaining 467 professionals, although not suspected of fraud, will need to retake the test to remain on the NMC register.
Editorial:
The allegations of widespread fraud at the Yunnik Technologies Test Centre in Ibadan are deeply concerning.
Such incidents tarnish the institution’s reputation and cast a shadow over the credibility of professionals who have genuinely passed their exams.
Regulatory bodies like the NMC must ensure the integrity of the testing process, as it directly impacts the quality of healthcare professionals serving in the UK.
While addressing and rectifying such issues is essential, it’s equally crucial to ensure that genuine professionals are not unfairly penalised.
The need of the hour is a transparent investigation, clear communication with affected individuals, and robust measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
