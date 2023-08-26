Unusual Diseases and Scarce Supplies Plague Benue IDP Camps

The situation for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benue State is dire and calls for immediate action. Over two million IDPs are spread across various camps and host communities.
Initially seen as refugees, these camps are now turning into places of neglect. Basic amenities are lacking, and children are missing out on education.
Pregnant women are resorting to giving birth in unsanitary conditions. Toilets are being used as makeshift delivery rooms.
Recent reports from the Agagbe camp in Gwer West Local Government Area are particularly alarming. Pregnant women and those suffering from diseases seem to have been abandoned.
Charitable organisations offer some help, but it’s not enough. Medical aid and food are in short supply.
Shipinen Adoo, a 27-year-old mother, recently gave birth to a stillborn. She shared her devastating experience in the camp.
Another resident, Ayoo Ngwa, spoke about his wife’s delivery in a camp latrine. Proper facilities are not available.
Jacob Ibaah, the camp manager, confirms the grim situation. Two babies were recently lost during childbirth, and diseases like measles broke out.
James Iorpuu, the Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, claims they are addressing the issue. He mentioned a recent allocation of 200 bags of rice to the camp.
Editorial
The conditions in Benue State’s IDP camps are a humanitarian crisis that cannot be ignored. Immediate concerns about health and well-being are just the tip of the iceberg.
The absence of basic amenities and the outbreak of diseases indicate neglect. It’s a situation that demands action from both governmental and non-governmental organisations.
Providing necessities is a start, but it’s not enough. Long-term solutions like infrastructure, education, and healthcare are crucial.
The situation requires a multi-faceted approach. Immediate relief must be paired with sustainable development strategies to make a difference.
Did You Know?
- Benue State is often called the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural history.
- There are over 79.5 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, making IDPs a global issue.
- Diseases spread quickly in crowded IDP camps due to poor sanitation.
- Children in these camps are at a higher risk of malnutrition and disease.
- The Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement serve as the international standard for the rights and needs of IDPs.