Urgent Plea for Action on Nigeria’s Mental Health Act Implementation

Mental health specialists are urging the Federal Government of Nigeria to robustly implement the recently enacted Mental Health Act. This call coincides with World Mental Health Day, celebrated on October 10, under the theme: “Mental health is a universal human right,” as declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The WHO utilises this day to elevate global mental health awareness and to galvanise efforts in mental health support.
In January, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the harmonised Mental Health Bill into law, which was set to replace the Lunacy Act of 1958.
Ebere Okonkwo, a mental health expert, emphasised the necessity for the government to ensure thorough implementation at grassroots levels and to formulate economic policies that alleviate the financial strains on Nigerians, as poverty and financial insecurity are major contributors to mental health issues.
Okonkwo also highlighted the importance of creating an environment that enables initiatives like Mycarebuddy, a mental health therapy startup, to flourish in their mission to provide mental health care.
Eyitomi Alao, a public health expert, noted that while the signing of Nigeria’s National Mental Health Act was a significant milestone, the government must ensure its successful implementation and raise awareness through campaigns and educational initiatives to reduce stigma and promote understanding.
Editorial
The call for the robust implementation of the Mental Health Act in Nigeria is not only timely but also imperative, especially considering the multifaceted challenges that mental health issues pose to the well-being of the populace.
We, as a society, must recognise that mental health is indeed a universal human right and thus, ensuring that policies and laws aimed at safeguarding mental health are effectively implemented is paramount.
The Mental Health Act, which was harmonised and signed into law, replacing the outdated Lunacy Act of 1958, is a step in the right direction. However, it is not enough to have laws on paper; they must be brought to life through strategic, well-planned, and effectively executed implementation strategies.
The government must work assiduously to ensure that the Act does not become another policy that is only effective on paper.
We advocate for a systematic approach towards the implementation of the Act, which includes creating awareness, reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues, and ensuring that mental health services are accessible and affordable to all Nigerians.
The government should facilitate an enabling environment for mental health initiatives and startups, which play a crucial role in providing mental health services, to thrive.
In light of this, we urge the government to take decisive steps towards the implementation of the Mental Health Act, ensuring that it transcends from being a mere policy to a reality that positively impacts the mental health landscape of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Globally, depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds worldwide.
- Nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.
- Mental health conditions account for 16% of the global burden of disease and injury in people aged 10-19 years.
- Half of all mental health conditions start by 14 years of age, but most cases are undetected and untreated.