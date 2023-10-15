Warning Issued on Looming Essential Drug Shortage

The Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP) has sounded an alarm over a potential scarcity of essential medications nationwide, attributing it to the prevailing economic downturn.
Kenneth Onuegbu, the National Chairman of NAIP, highlighted that pharmaceutical companies might struggle to supply vital medications unless the government addresses the soaring diesel prices and forex scarcity.
Essential medicines, as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), are those that meet the priority healthcare needs of a population, and are selected considering disease prevalence, public health relevance, efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness evidence.
Onuegbu, speaking at the 5th Annual International Conference of the Nigerian Association of Foreign Trained Pharmacists in Lagos, expressed that the nation’s current economic status has hampered the production and importation of medications.
He pointed out that poor infrastructure, forex scarcity, and regulatory issues are primary challenges impacting the pharmaceutical sector.
The NAIP chairman emphasized the significant difficulties pharmaceutical companies face in procuring diesel and expressed concerns about insecurity and the logistical challenges of transporting medications from production points to consumers.
Accessing forex, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) subsidised rate, can take up to a year, forcing companies to resort to the black market, which inevitably impacts production.
Onuegbu warned:
“If we don’t do something about it, there is going to be a scarcity of essential medicines.”
He also called for the domestication of medications to reduce production costs and stressed that the government must address issues like insecurity, unstable power supply, and forex to ensure the survival of pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria.
Editorial
The looming scarcity of essential drugs, as warned by the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria, is a critical issue that demands immediate and strategic intervention. This impending crisis is not just a potential setback for the pharmaceutical industry but poses a significant threat to the health sector and the general populace.
The highlighted challenges, such as the high cost of diesel, forex scarcity, and regulatory hurdles, are not new but have been exacerbated by the current economic downturn. The government, regulatory bodies, and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry must convene to forge a sustainable solution.
The pharmaceutical industry is pivotal in safeguarding public health, and its stability is paramount, especially in a period where health crises could emerge without warning. The government must prioritize stabilizing and supporting this sector by addressing the highlighted challenges.
This involves not only ensuring the availability of forex and stabilizing diesel prices but also revisiting regulatory frameworks to facilitate rather than hinder pharmaceutical operations. It is crucial to establish policies that encourage local production of medications, which would not only mitigate forex issues but also create a buffer during global economic crises.
The government must act with urgency and decisiveness to avert a health crisis precipitated by the unavailability of essential medicines.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, and ensuring access to essential medicines is crucial for public health.
- The pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria is one of the key sectors in the healthcare system, providing medicines that are crucial to improving health outcomes.
- Essential medicines, as defined by the World Health Organisation, are those that satisfy the priority healthcare needs of the population.
- The Nigerian pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with potential for further growth.
- The Nigerian government has been working towards boosting local drug manufacturing to reduce dependence on importation.