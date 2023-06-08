West African Healthcare Expo 2023 Set to Address Neglected Tropical Diseases

To combat the issue of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) prevalent in the West African region, critical stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare sector, including government officials, healthcare professionals, drug manufacturers, and scientists, are slated to gather at the West African Healthcare Expo 2023.
The event, organized by the international consulting firm Cincinatus Hopewell Limited, is themed “Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Consequential Health Burden on the Citizens.” The aim of the expo is not only to raise public awareness about NTDs but also to establish a strategy for the region’s advancement.
The spokesperson for the organizers, Mr Momoh Afegbua, in a statement, revealed that the event, scheduled for August 23-27, 2023, at the Academic Guest House and Events Centre in Lagos, will serve as a platform for key industry players to showcase their brands, discuss pressing issues, and assess feasible solutions to curtail the mortality and morbidity associated with NTDs.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the West African region grapples with a significant impact from NTDs, which include malaria, cholera, yellow fever, guinea worm, sleeping sickness, river blindness, Chagas disease, Dengue fever, lymphatic filariasis, leprosy, onchocerciasis, and others.
The expo will begin with an exhibition and reach a peak with a dinner and award ceremony, concluding with an excursion. This event also presents opportunities for partnerships with banking institutions and the media.
Mr Afegbua highlighted that sponsorship opportunities are available for the event’s activities, and exhibitors must settle payments for booth rentals by August 23, 2023.
Based in Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria, with branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and New Delhi, India, Cincinatus Hopewell Limited is an international consulting firm with associations and professionals to promote its brands or products.
Healthcare expos, gaining traction in Nigeria, are instrumental in addressing public health concerns and ensuring the Right to Health as enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
Editorial
The West African Healthcare Expo 2023 represents a significant stride in the region’s fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases. These diseases, often overlooked by the global health community, continue to burden the affected countries’ health and socio-economic development.
The expo promises a platform for much-needed dialogue and action on the issue. With the participation of key stakeholders, the event can potentially catalyze change, leading to the development of innovative strategies and realistic solutions to address NTDs.
While the importance of raising awareness cannot be understated, it is equally crucial to convert this awareness into actionable plans. The fact that the expo also seeks to foster partnerships with banks and media suggests a well-rounded approach to the problem.
Cincinatus Hopewell Limited’s initiative is commendable, and its global reach could potentially attract international attention and support to a cause that significantly impacts West Africa.
Did You Know?
- Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a group of parasitic and bacterial diseases that cause substantial illness for more than one billion people globally.
- NTDs affect the world’s poorest populations, often in remote, rural areas, urban slums, or conflict zones.
- NTDs can lead to physical and intellectual impairments, contributing to the cycle of poverty by limiting individuals’ ability to grow, work, or attend school.