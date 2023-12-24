Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Sees Doubling of Patient Admissions in 2023

In 2023, the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba experienced a significant surge in patient admissions, with a 100% increase compared to previous years. Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director, revealed these figures during Lagos’s “A Day With the Medical Director” event.
Dr. Owoeye highlighted a 7% rise in new patient cases and a 3% increase in follow-up visits. He attributed this alarming rise to escalating mental health issues in Nigeria, exacerbated by current economic challenges and other socio-economic factors. Notably, the hospital saw a 10% increase in drug abuse cases.
The hospital has also made notable strides in infrastructure and service improvements. These include completing the Administrative building in Yaba, refurbishing internal roads and drainages at both Yaba and Oshodi annexes, and upgrading the physiotherapy department. Additionally, work is ongoing at a telepsychiatric centre and an outpatient clinic.
Despite these advancements, the hospital faces significant challenges, primarily inadequate manpower and funding. The recent departure of health professionals seeking better opportunities abroad has notably impacted the hospital’s workforce. Dr. Owoeye stressed the need to replace staff and swiftly reduce bureaucratic hurdles.
Looking ahead to 2024, Dr. Owoeye emphasized prioritizing staff welfare and boosting manpower development and training. He remains committed to completing ongoing projects, enhancing mental health care quality, and embarking on new initiatives, all while efficiently managing available resources.
Editorial
As we reflect on the developments at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba, it’s clear that the mental health landscape in Nigeria is reaching a critical juncture. The staggering 100% increase in patient admissions this year is more than a statistic; it’s a clarion call for urgent attention to mental health care in the country.
The rise in psychiatric cases, particularly those related to drug abuse, mirrors the broader socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria. Economic hardships, societal pressures, and a lack of robust mental health support systems are pushing more individuals to the brink. This situation is not just a health crisis but a societal one, demanding a multi-faceted response.
While the hospital’s infrastructural improvements and service enhancements are commendable, they are a drop in the ocean of needs. The exodus of skilled health professionals is a gaping wound in the healthcare system that requires more than band-aid solutions. It’s imperative to create an environment where medical professionals feel valued and see a future for themselves within the country.
In 2024, the focus on completing ongoing projects and enhancing service quality is laudable. However, we must also look beyond the walls of the hospital. There’s a need for a national dialogue on mental health, encompassing policy reforms, public awareness campaigns, and community-based support systems. Only through a collective effort can we hope to stem the tide of this growing mental health crisis.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest ratios of mental health professionals to the population in the world, with less than one psychiatrist per 1 million people.
- Mental health legislation in Nigeria is outdated, with the current law dating back to 1958.
- Stigma and misconceptions about mental illness are widespread in Nigeria, often leading to social exclusion and discrimination.
- Traditional healing practices and religious beliefs significantly influence the treatment and perception of mental health in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s National Mental Health Policy, formulated in 1991, has yet to be fully implemented, highlighting the gap between policy and practice in mental health care.