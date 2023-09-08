Zamfara Hospitals Welcome New Medical Directors

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has announced new appointments for Medical Directors at Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital and General Hospital, Gusau. The governor also approved other appointments, including special advisors and senior special assistants.
Dr. Aminu Muhammad has been appointed as the Medical Director of Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital. Dr. Amina Hassan will serve as the Medical Director of General Hospital, Gusau.
The appointments are part of Lawal’s broader strategy to improve service delivery. His spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, confirmed this in a statement.
The state had previously faced issues with the Joint Health Sector Unions. They had issued an ultimatum over unpaid salary arrears and threatened to shut down hospitals.
The state government announced the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage in November 2022.
Editorial
The new appointments in Zamfara State’s healthcare sector are a step in the right direction. However, they come against previous tensions between healthcare workers and the state government.
Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment to efficient service delivery is commendable. Yet, it must be backed by actions addressing healthcare workers’ concerns, such as unpaid salary arrears.
The state government’s decision to implement the national minimum wage is favourable. But it should not be the end of efforts to improve the healthcare sector.
Did You Know?
- Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital is one of the leading healthcare facilities in Zamfara State.
- Zamfara State has faced challenges in healthcare delivery, including issues related to funding and manpower.
- The N30,000 national minimum wage was a subject of nationwide debate before its implementation.
- Zamfara State is located in the northwestern region of Nigeria and has a diverse population.
- The healthcare sector in Nigeria is underfunded, with less than 5% of the national budget allocated to it.