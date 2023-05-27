Beware of Developers with Counterfeit Approvals, Lagos State Government Warns

The Lagos State Government has sounded the alarm over dishonest developers brandishing counterfeit permissions on their project billboards.
In addition to warning the public about these nefarious activities, the state government has offered advice on protecting oneself against purchasing such deceitful properties. This was highlighted in a recent statement released by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) General Manager, Mr Kehinde Osinaike, and endorsed by Mrs Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, the Director of Public Affairs.
The disturbing trend was exposed during an intensive three-day enforcement campaign targeting non-compliant structures in various parts of Lagos state, including Banana Island, Lekki, Eti-Osa, and Ikoyi, led by Mr Osinaike.
Mr Osinaike was critical of the widespread act of showcasing fraudulent Physical Planning Permit Numbers on project boards by several property owners and developers across the state in a calculated move to distract the authority’s enforcement team from evaluating the structures’ compliance with Planning Permit Laws.
Describing the act as unlawful, Mr Osinaike cautioned developers against showcasing counterfeit planning permits on Development Control Boards (DCBs). He clarified that anyone caught in this deceptive act would face arrest and legal action.
Mr Osinaike advised prospective property buyers to cross-check the status of properties they plan to acquire by reaching out to the authority.
The general manager explained that the intensive enforcement campaign was necessary to curtail the illicit activities of developers who violate multiple Physical Planning Permit Laws. Such violations comprise changing the use of structures from what was initially approved in the planning permit and non-compliance with stipulations in the granted planning permission, among other things.
Despite LASPPPA’s attempts to educate and raise awareness among Lagos residents and relevant stakeholders about obtaining Physical Planning Permits from the Authority’s District Offices and the Head Office, some people continue to take shortcuts, patronising unauthorised individuals who provide them with counterfeit Physical Planning permits.
Mr Iyiola Olarinde, the Head of the Monitoring and Enforcement Unit of LASPPPA, voiced his concern over the difficulty officials encounter in gaining access to some estates to perform their legal duties.
Mr Olarinde repeatedly urged Lagos residents to visit the closest district offices or the Head Office at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA Ikeja, to secure Planning Permits before initiating any building projects.
The statement also mentioned that the enforcement team faced considerable opposition and was blocked from issuing notices at Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate, situated along Freedom Way, Ikate Lekki.
Editorial
Unmasking the Deceit: Holding Dishonest Developers Accountable
The recent announcement from the Lagos State Government highlighting the fraudulent activities of unscrupulous property developers gives cause for concern. It brings to light a worrying trend that not only flouts established laws and regulations but also potentially ensnares unsuspecting property buyers into purchasing unlawfully developed properties.
At the heart of this matter is the unfortunate reality of developers brazenly exhibiting counterfeit planning permits, creating an illusion of legality that can mislead prospective property buyers. In addition, such deceitful practices divert the attention of enforcement teams, hindering their ability to ensure the conformity of these structures to Planning Permit Laws.
Contrary to claims from some quarters that this is merely a victimless white-collar crime, it represents a grave threat to our communities structural integrity and overall safety. Consequently, the implications extend beyond the developers and enforcement authorities. Every citizen stands to be affected, making this a public issue that demands collective attention and action.
Despite the alarming circumstances, one must acknowledge the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority’s (LASPPPA) efforts to unearth and address these discrepancies. Their proactive stance, manifested in rigorous enforcement programmes and public sensitisation, merits commendation. Yet, it also underscores the depth of the problem, which persists in the face of these concerted efforts.
While the authority’s commitment to prosecuting offenders is a welcome development, this approach alone may not suffice in the face of a deeply entrenched issue. Hence, the authority’s call to prospective property buyers to verify the status of properties before purchase cannot be overstated. Indeed, it will require vigilance and prudence on the part of potential buyers as a significant part of the solution.
Furthermore, the state government ought to bolster its support for LASPPPA by fostering a more robust property development and enforcement framework. This could entail the creation of an easily accessible and reliable database of registered properties and their approved permits, increased funding for enforcement operations, and heightened penalties for contravening developers.
The overarching goal is to engender a property development environment free from deceit and danger, fostering trust and safety for all Lagosians. As such, developers, enforcement authorities, prospective buyers, and the public must play their part.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is Nigeria’s most populous city, with an estimated population of over 14 million.
- The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) was established under the Lagos State Physical Planning and Development Law, 2010.
- In Lagos, commencing any building project without obtaining a Planning Permit from LASPPPA is illegal.
- Banana Island, one of the areas highlighted in the statement, is one of Africa’s most expensive places to live.
- According to reports, Lagos has more than 10,000 uncompleted buildings.
