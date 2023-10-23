Buhari Estate in Ogun to Unveil 200 New Housing Units by Year-End

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced on Sunday that approximately 200 housing units, comprising semi-detached, detached duplexes, and terraces, are nearing completion at the Muhammadu Buhari Estate in Abeokuta. These units are set to be delivered by the end of this year.
The governor, during his inspection of the ongoing construction at the estate situated along Kobape Road, Abeokuta, emphasised his administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing for all societal levels.
Abiodun revealed that several of the buildings under construction have already been purchased, with some fully paid for and others partially paid. He urged the contractors to expedite their efforts to meet the projected completion date. The governor expressed his satisfaction with the progress but believes there’s room for the contractors to intensify their efforts.
The Muhammadu Buhari Estate, an inherited project from the previous administration, is set to be transformed into a premier estate that will set standards for others. Governor Abiodun highlighted the estate’s development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, where the state provides the land and necessary infrastructure, while real estate companies and builders construct and sell the structures.
Editorial:
The development of the Muhammadu Buhari Estate in Ogun State is a significant stride in addressing the housing deficit in the region. At Yohaig NG, we believe that housing is a fundamental human right, and the steps taken by the Ogun State government are commendable. The PPP model adopted for this project is a testament to the innovative approaches that can be employed to tackle pressing societal issues.
However, while the construction of new housing units is a positive move, it’s equally essential to ensure that these homes are affordable and accessible to the average citizen. The government’s commitment to providing housing for all societal levels is a noble endeavour, and this promise must be actualised.
The involvement of multiple stakeholders, including real estate companies and builders, underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving common goals. It’s a model that other states can emulate to address their housing challenges. As the estate nears completion, we hope that it will not only provide shelter but also foster community and improve the quality of life for its residents.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is strategically located, sharing borders with Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub.
- The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has been successfully employed in various sectors globally, leading to efficient resource utilisation and project execution.
- Affordable housing is a key component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, aimed at ensuring everyone has access to safe and affordable shelter.
- The Muhammadu Buhari Estate is named after Nigeria’s current president, showcasing the significance of the project.
- Ogun State has been proactive in infrastructural development, with several projects aimed at improving the living standards of its residents.