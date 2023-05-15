Fashola Dismisses Claims of 17m Housing Shortage in Nigeria

In a surprising turn, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has debunked claims suggesting that Nigeria faces a housing deficit of 17 million.
According to the minister, the data is “baseless and unverifiable.”
Fashola acknowledged that the figures originated from the 2012 National Housing Policy report but criticized the reliance on such unverified data, describing it as a “house without an address.”
Despite a lack of tangible proof, he expressed concern over stakeholders’ emphasis on this data.
The Minister’s Special Adviser on Communication, Hakeem Bello, relayed these remarks.
They were made during the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African bank.
At the meeting, themed “The data question – which are the real numbers? harmonization of housing market data in Sub-Saharan Africa”, Fashola shed light on the origin of the contentious data.
Fashola stated that the controversial figure was sourced from a housing policy document compiled by the ministry.
The policy lacked a credible data source, with the minister unable to verify the data’s origin at the time.
The minister admitted that the policy’s preface was crafted under intense work pressure, which didn’t allow for adequate verification.
Fashola acknowledged the existence of a housing deficit in Nigeria, especially in urban areas, but refuted the 17 million figure.
He appealed to the public to ignore the figure and wait for the upcoming national census to provide an accurate count of homeless people.
The CEO of Eximia Realty, Hakeem Ogunniran, criticized Fashola’s dismissal of the figure, arguing that the government should have conducted its survey if it disagreed with the data.
Femi Oyedele, another expert, echoed this sentiment, urging the government to accept the existing figures or conduct a new housing census.
Editor’s Take
Nigeria’s Housing Deficit: Factual or Fictional?
Nigeria’s housing situation has been the center of a heated debate in the past week.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, claimed the country’s widely accepted report of a 17 million housing deficit is baseless and unverifiable.
His statement has stirred up a storm among stakeholders and housing experts.
So, what is the truth behind these numbers?
According to Fashola, The housing deficit figure is rooted in a 2012 National Housing Policy report.
However, the minister claims that the data is akin to a “house without an address” – existing but without a credible source.
This lack of verifiability, he argues, makes the data unreliable and, therefore, should not be used as a benchmark for policy formulation or stakeholder discussions.
On the other hand, several housing experts have rebuked the minister’s assertions.
They argue that if the government doubts the data’s credibility, it has had the opportunity and responsibility over the past eight years to conduct its survey and provide accurate figures.
This begs the question: why didn’t they?
The housing issue in Nigeria cannot be downplayed or disregarded.
There’s a clear and visible housing crisis, particularly in urban areas.
However, the lack of precise and verifiable data is a significant problem.
Formulating effective policies becomes a challenge without accurate data, ultimately affecting people desperately needing housing.
In light of this, it becomes imperative for the government to conduct a comprehensive housing census.
This will provide accurate data and ensure that policies and programs designed to address the housing crisis are based on factual information.
A proactive approach to this issue is the need of the hour.
The government must acknowledge the housing problem’s magnitude and take swift action to rectify it.
Rather than spending time disputing figures, the government should focus on creating a concrete plan to address the housing shortage.
This includes identifying areas in dire need, prioritizing affordable housing projects, and implementing policies to make housing accessible to the average Nigerian.
Moreover, the government should partner robustly with the private sector.
This collaboration could stimulate innovation, attract investment, and accelerate the construction of affordable housing units.
To the readers, it’s vital to stay informed and engaged.
The housing crisis is a collective issue that affects us all, directly or indirectly.
As such, it’s essential to understand the facts, question the figures presented, and demand transparency and accountability from those in power.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with a population of over 200 million people. This vast population significantly contributes to the country’s housing demand.
- Despite the housing crisis, Nigeria has many vacant houses, especially in urban areas like Lagos and Abuja. This paradox is often attributed to high rental and sale prices, which are unaffordable for the average Nigerian.
- A World Bank report suggested that Nigeria needs to produce about 700,000 houses annually for 20 years to bridge the housing deficit.
