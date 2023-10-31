Federal Government and IFC Join Forces to Boost Housing Development

The Federal Government has announced its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to greater private sector investment in housing and urban development. This initiative is in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and aims to facilitate private developers in accessing funds through IFC mechanisms, thereby enhancing the availability of affordable housing for Nigerians.
This collaboration was the focal point of discussions when the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, met with an IFC delegation led by its regional country director, Dr. Dahila Khalifa, in Abuja. Represented by the Minister of State, Tijjani Gwarzo, Dangiwa expressed the government’s intention to maximise its partnership with the IFC, especially in the housing and urban development sectors.
Dangiwa outlined the ministry’s action plan, which includes strengthening the institutional capacity of agencies like the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Housing Authority, increasing the supply of affordable housing, and implementing land reforms. He also highlighted the establishment of Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs across the country and the development of new integrated and inclusive cities.
Kalim Shah, Senior Country Manager of the IFC, emphasised that housing is a primary focus for the IFC across Africa. He expressed the IFC’s eagerness to understand the ministry’s initiatives and explore ways to support their efforts in delivering affordable housing to Nigerians.
Editorial:
The collaboration between the Federal Government and the IFC marks a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit. Housing, a fundamental human need, has long been a challenge in many parts of the country. The initiative to involve the private sector in housing development is commendable, as it can bring about innovative solutions and increase efficiency in the delivery of affordable homes.
However, while partnerships and collaborations are essential, it’s equally crucial to ensure that the projects undertaken align with the needs of the people. The focus should not only be on building houses but ensuring that these homes are accessible, sustainable, and cater to the diverse needs of the Nigerian populace.
We urge the government and the IFC to maintain transparency in their dealings and ensure that the ultimate beneficiaries of this collaboration are the Nigerian people. It’s time to move from mere rhetoric to tangible action that transforms the housing landscape in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is an arm of the World Bank, focusing primarily on private-sector investment.
- Nigeria has one of the largest housing deficits in Africa, with millions of people lacking access to decent housing.
- Public-private partnerships have been successful in various sectors across the world, bringing in efficiency and innovation.
- The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria plays a pivotal role in providing mortgage financing to Nigerians.
- Urban development is not just about housing but also includes infrastructure, amenities, and sustainable planning.