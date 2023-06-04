FG Announces a Cap on Housing Costs for Nigerians at 33% of Annual Income

As part of its strategy to make housing more affordable, the Federal government has announced that Nigerians should not spend more than 33% of their annual income on housing costs, including rent and mortgage payments.
This policy, detailed in the newly released National Housing Strategy Framework document from the Ministry of Works and Housing, aims at enabling Nigerians to acquire or rent homes without sacrificing other essential needs necessary for a comfortable life in society.
The strategy document outlines a ten-year plan which involves harmonizing existing housing initiatives, improving land administration and titling, reducing housing costs, and implementing a housing assistance model that addresses social housing requirements.
Part of the document reads,
“Nigerians deserve standard housing which is a right as espoused in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Inter Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Our vision for housing is to ensure all Nigerians, regardless of wealth, can live in standard housing units. This means that Nigerians will be able to acquire or rent homes without having to forgo other essential needs necessary for a decent standard of living.”
As described in the document, quality housing must meet the minimum building and design standards outlined in the Nigerian Building Code and comply with the UN Habitat’s living conditions. It further specifies that the housing supply should cater to the needs of Nigerians across income levels, age groups, and locations.
Festus Adebayo, the Executive Director of the Housing Development Advocacy Network, emphasized the role of housing in economic growth and development.
He noted its impact on key macroeconomic indicators such as employment, savings, investment, and labour productivity, urging the incoming administration to commit to improving citizens’ welfare by implementing resilient and decent housing initiatives.
Toye Eniola, the Executive Secretary of the Association Housing Corporation of Nigeria, pointed to a housing corporation as a potential solution for the building sector.
He stated that, “In a housing corporation, you have complete professionals adequately monitored for the roles they undertake in building construction without interchanging roles like in the case of a bricklayer taking the position of an engineer.”
Editorial
A Progressive Move for Affordable Housing in Nigeria
The Federal government’s announcement of capping housing costs at 33% of a citizen’s annual income is a significant move towards making housing affordable for Nigerians. The newly released National Housing Strategy Framework shows a well-planned initiative to harmonize existing housing efforts, reduce costs, and cater to social housing needs.
While the plan is commendable, its successful implementation will require the combined efforts of the public and private sectors. Therefore, stakeholders should focus on adherence to the Nigerian Building Code and UN Habitat’s living conditions while providing a variety of housing options that suit different income levels, age groups, and locations.
The emphasis on housing affordability underscores its importance in economic growth and development.
As Festus Adebayo, the Housing Development Advocacy Network Executive Director, points out, housing impacts vital macroeconomic indicators like employment, savings, investment, and labour productivity.