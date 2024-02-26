FG Partners with Shelter Afrique to Revive 46 Abandoned Housing Projects

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has embarked on a strategic initiative to breathe new life into 46 abandoned housing projects nationwide. This revival effort is set to be achieved through a collaborative partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank, a specialized pan-African finance institution dedicated to developing the housing and real estate sectors across Africa.
During a recent meeting in Abuja with Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s management, FMBN’s Managing Director, Shehu Usman Osidi, highlighted the bank’s commitment to resurrecting these housing estates as a top priority. This partnership aims to provide both construction and mortgage financing to developers within Nigeria, addressing the critical need for infrastructure that has led to the abandonment of these projects in various states.
Osidi pointed out that the failure of many state governments to fulfil their infrastructure provision commitments has been a significant factor in the stagnation of these projects. By leveraging Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s infrastructure financing solutions, FMBN hopes to complete these projects and deliver much-needed shelter to numerous Nigerians.
Furthermore, Nigeria, holding a substantial 15% stake in Shelter Afrique, plans to utilize funding avenues to meet its ambitious goal of delivering 100,000 housing units to Nigerians within the year. The FMBN is also revisiting previously abandoned agreements with Shelter Afrique to maximize the benefits of this renewed partnership for the Nigerian populace.
Shelter Afrique’s CEO, Thierno-Habib Hann, expressed the institution’s readiness to work with FMBN and other Nigerian entities to bridge the housing gap. Highlighting Nigeria’s potential with over $25bn in Diaspora remittances annually, Hann emphasized the dual nature of challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s housing sector and the commitment of Nigerian leadership, including the Vice President, to invest in housing as a means of job creation.
In addition, the FMBN reported a significant milestone in 2023, collecting about N100bn in remittances through the National Housing Fund (NHF), a scheme designed to ensure a steady flow of low-cost funds for long-term housing investments. This achievement marks the first time the annual collection has surpassed the N100bn threshold, underscoring the importance of exploring innovative financing methods beyond the NHF to meet the demands of the scheme’s contributors.
Editorial
The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria’s initiative to revive 46 abandoned housing projects, in partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank, represents a beacon of hope for the nation’s housing sector. This ambitious endeavour aims to reduce the housing deficit and signifies a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s commitment to addressing the perennial challenges of urban housing and infrastructure development.
The collaboration between FMBN and Shelter Afrique is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in overcoming obstacles that have historically hindered progress in the housing sector. The focus on reviving abandoned projects is not just about constructing buildings; it’s about fulfilling the promise of providing homes to the countless Nigerians in dire need of shelter.
This initiative also highlights the critical role of infrastructure in the success of housing projects. The failure of many state governments to provide the necessary infrastructure has been a significant barrier to the completion of these projects. By securing infrastructure financing through Shelter Afrique, FMBN is addressing a fundamental issue that has led to the stagnation of housing development in the country.
The effort to surpass the N100bn mark in NHF collections in 2023 is a remarkable achievement that underscores the importance of innovative financing solutions in meeting the housing needs of Nigerians. It indicates that while the NHF remains a vital component of housing finance, diversification of funding sources is essential for the sustainability and expansion of housing provision.
As we reflect on this initiative, it is crucial to recognize that the journey to solving Nigeria’s housing crisis is collective, requiring the involvement of government at all levels, private sector participants, and the international community. The partnership between FMBN and Shelter Afrique serves as a model for how collaborative efforts can lead to tangible results in addressing one of the most pressing needs of our time – affordable and accessible housing for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria faces a significant housing deficit, estimated to be in the millions, making housing affordability and accessibility a critical issue for most of the population.
- Shelter Afrique Development Bank is one of the few pan-African financial institutions focused exclusively on financing housing and urban development projects across the continent.
- The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) administers the National Housing Fund (NHF), a scheme designed to facilitate the mobilization of funds to provide affordable housing for Nigerians.
- Infrastructure development is a critical factor in the success of housing projects, influencing not only the completion of such projects but also their sustainability and accessibility.
- Diaspora remittances to Nigeria significantly contribute to the nation’s economy, with potential implications for the housing sector through investment in real estate development and financing.