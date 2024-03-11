Five-Storey Building Partially Collapses in Onitsha, Anambra

On the morning of Sunday, March 10, 2024, Onitsha, Anambra State, witnessed the partial collapse of a five-storey building on Garden Street, Fegge. This incident comes shortly after another building collapsed in the Oduigbo section of the Ochanja market, marking a concerning trend in the city. Chike Mmaduekwe, the chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board, confirmed the occurrence, noting, fortunately, that there were no casualties.
Mmaduekwe highlighted a critical violation that led to the collapse: the original construction approval was for a three-storey structure, yet the developer unlawfully extended it to five storeys for commercial use. In response, excavation operations have begun to clear the debris and to conduct any necessary rescue efforts.
Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been vocal about the necessity for developers to adhere strictly to building regulations and secure proper approvals to prevent such disastrous outcomes. He has mandated the demolition of all structures built without the required permissions, including the recently collapsed building, despite the developer ignoring several contravention notices.
Editorial:
The recent partial collapse of a five-storey building in Onitsha, Anambra State, is a stark reminder of the importance of adherence to building codes and regulations. It underscores a broader issue within urban development where the quest for commercial gain often overshadows the imperative of public safety. Thankfully, this incident did not result in loss of life, but it serves as a critical wake-up call for both developers and regulatory bodies.
Governor Soludo’s firm stance on enforcing construction guidelines and demolishing unauthorized buildings is commendable. However, this approach must be part of a broader, more comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of such regulatory oversights. This includes enhancing regulatory agencies’ capacity, improving the approval process’s transparency and efficiency, and fostering a culture of compliance among developers.
Community awareness and engagement in monitoring and reporting potential violations can serve as a valuable complement to official oversight mechanisms. By working together, the government, developers, and the community can ensure that the growth and development of Anambra’s urban centres occur safely and sustainably, protecting lives and investments.
Did You Know?
- Onitsha, one of Nigeria’s largest and most populous cities, is a key commercial hub and a hotspot for rapid urban development.
- The enforcement of building codes and regulations is a common challenge in rapidly urbanizing regions across the globe.
- Building collapses can impact immediate safety, public trust, investment, and the broader economy.
- Modern construction technologies and methodologies offer new opportunities for safer, more resilient buildings.
- Community involvement in urban planning and development processes can significantly enhance the effectiveness of regulatory frameworks.