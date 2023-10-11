Government Aims to Revive $300bn in Dormant Housing Sector Capital

The Federal Government has unveiled its strategy to rejuvenate an estimated dormant capital of over $300 billion within the housing sector, employing a series of reforms and stakeholder collaborations.
This initiative is a component of the government’s broader efforts to amplify investment and financing opportunities for sustainable real estate projects, thereby addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.
Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, disclosed this during the Capacity Development Conference for Developers in Abuja, organized by the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).
Dangiwa, represented by Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, expanded on the government’s dedication to enhancing private sector investment in housing.
He detailed plans to modify the Land Use Act to simplify land administration and reform pivotal agencies like the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Housing Authority.
Dangiwa stated, “In alignment with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are dedicated to creating a conducive environment for increased private sector investment in housing.”
Editorial
The Federal Government’s initiative to unlock over $300 billion of ‘dead’ capital in the housing sector is a laudable step towards addressing the nation’s housing deficit and stimulating economic activity within the real estate sector.
This move, which involves amending the Land Use Act and reforming key agencies, signals a recognition of the pivotal role the housing sector plays in economic development and wealth creation. However, the success of this initiative hinges on the effective implementation of these reforms and the active participation of stakeholders in the housing sector.
We advocate for a comprehensive and inclusive approach that ensures that reforms and collaborations are not just on paper but are effectively implemented to unlock the dormant capital in the housing sector.
These reforms must be designed and executed in a manner that ensures sustainability and has a tangible impact on the housing sector and the economy at large. The government must ensure that the process of unlocking this capital is transparent and accountable and ultimately translates to improved access to housing for Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a significant housing deficit, which is estimated to be between 17 to 20 million housing units.
- The Land Use Act, enacted in 1978, has been a subject of controversy and calls for amendment due to its perceived hindrance to accessing land for development purposes.
- The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Housing Authority are pivotal agencies in the housing sector, providing financing and overseeing federal housing initiatives respectively.
- Real estate, particularly housing, is a critical sector in economies globally, often used as a measure of economic growth and stability.
- The concept of ‘dead’ capital refers to assets that cannot be used to secure loans or generate economic activity, often due to issues related to ownership and use rights.