Governor Sanwo-Olu Prepares to Launch Three Housing Projects Totaling Over 1,000 Units

News Story
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, is finalizing plans to inaugurate three housing schemes comprising more than 1,000 units. These projects, located in Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa, continue his administration’s efforts to reduce the housing deficit in the state. This announcement follows the Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens commissioning in Igando earlier in his term.
The state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, revealed these plans on Monday, stating that the governor will commission the housing schemes on Thursday. The Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada is among the housing projects to be unveiled. This estate comprises 72 home units, including 48 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments, sited on 9.41 hectares of land in the Kosofe Local Government Area.
“This is another testament to Mr Governor’s determination to reduce the housing deficits in the state,” said Akinderu-Fatai. “The event is part of activities to round off Sanwo-Olu’s first term in office.”
Additionally, Governor Sanwo-Olu will inaugurate the LagosHoms Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu, situated on 8.22 hectares of land along the Agbowa-Sagamu Road in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area. This scheme comprises 660 homes in 70 blocks and includes one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom flats.
The commissioner added that the Agbowa Resettlement Scheme is part of the projects to be commissioned. It features 144 units for displaced people, complete with necessary amenities like water reticulation, gatehouses, electricity transformers, car parks, an access road, and external drains.
Sanwo-Olu’s administration has delivered 19 housing schemes during his first term, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Kamar Olowoshago. He assures that more homes in Sangotedo, Egan, Epe, and Ajara will be ready as part of the state government’s commitment to bridging the shortage of decent shelters through massive housing projects.
Editorial
Addressing the Housing Deficit: Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Laudable Initiative
The issue of housing deficit has been a long-standing problem in Nigeria, particularly in densely populated urban centres such as Lagos. However, as the city continues to attract millions in search of better livelihoods, the pressure on housing has only intensified. The news of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurating three housing projects with over 1,000 units is thus a welcome development.
This commendable initiative demonstrates the governor’s commitment to tackling the housing shortfall. Moreover, as these new estates offer decent, modern accommodation options for Lagosians, it signals that housing development is getting the attention it deserves.
However, creating these housing schemes is just one step in addressing a multifaceted issue. A comprehensive, inclusive housing policy is needed, considering affordable housing for lower-income residents, sustainable urban planning, and public-private partnerships for funding.
As Governor Sanwo-Olu concludes his first term with these significant achievements in housing, we look forward to more transformative measures in his second term to make affordable housing a reality for all Lagosians.