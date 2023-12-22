National Housing Boost: 100,000 Units Planned in Public-Private Venture

A landmark agreement was reached between the Federal Government and a consortium, comprising Continental Civil and General Construction Company and CEEZALI Limited, to construct 100,000 housing units nationwide. Under a public-private partnership, this initiative was formalised with a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.
The consortium is tasked with providing the necessary construction finance and overseeing the building of these units, adhering to predetermined designs and pricing structures. Dangiwa highlighted that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will be crucial in facilitating affordable mortgage loans for buyers through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. Additionally, the ministry will assist in securing legal titles for selected lands across various project sites.
This ambitious project, named the ‘Renewed Hope Housing Project’, is set to unfold in two phases. The first phase aims to deliver 20,000 units in the Federal Capital Territory, followed by the second phase, which plans to construct 80,000 houses across six geopolitical zones of the country. This project is not just a housing initiative but also a significant employment opportunity, expected to generate approximately 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
Dangiwa emphasised the enormity of Nigeria’s housing challenge, acknowledging that government budget allocations alone are insufficient to address the issue. Hence, focusing on public-private partnerships as a strategic approach to bridging the housing deficit requires substantial investment.
The consortium representatives, Alamu Adegbenga of Continental Civil and General Construction Company Limited and Sule Wada of Ceezali Limited, reassured their commitment to the project, citing their technical and financial capabilities. They were urged by the minister to work closely with the ministry’s technical staff in all aspects of the project, including site selection, design, monitoring, and cost evaluation, ensuring timely delivery of the project.
Editorial:
The recent announcement of the ‘Renewed Hope Housing Project’ marks a significant stride in addressing Nigeria’s longstanding housing crisis. We believe this initiative, a collaboration between the government and private sector, is a testament to the power of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in tackling large-scale national challenges. The construction of 100,000 housing units is not just about providing shelter; it’s a multifaceted strategy aimed at stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for millions.
The decision to involve private entities like Continental Civil and General Construction Company and CEEZALI Limited in this venture is a wise move. Their expertise and financial backing are crucial in ensuring the project’s success. However, the government’s role in facilitating affordable mortgages and legal land titles is equally important. This dual approach ensures that the project is not only feasible but also accessible to the average Nigerian.
We are particularly impressed by the project’s potential to create 2.5 million jobs. In a country grappling with high unemployment rates, such initiatives are vital for economic revival. Moreover, aligning this project with President Tinubu’s poverty alleviation goals demonstrates a holistic approach to national development.
Yet, challenges remain. The scale of Nigeria’s housing problem cannot be overstated, and while this project is a step in the right direction, it is but a drop in the ocean. The government must continue to explore and encourage more PPPs, ensuring that the housing deficit, which requires trillions of naira to address, is steadily reduced.
As we embark on this journey, we must remember that the success of such a massive undertaking hinges on transparency, accountability, and continuous collaboration between all stakeholders. We are hopeful that this project will set a precedent for future initiatives, leading to a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest housing deficits in the world, estimated at 17 million units.
- Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) have been successful in various countries in addressing housing shortages.
- The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria was established in 1956 to provide affordable mortgages to Nigerians.
- The construction industry in Nigeria contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP and employment.
- Nigeria’s population is projected to reach over 400 million by 2050, emphasising the need for large-scale housing projects.