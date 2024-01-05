Nigeria’s Housing Ministry Revamps National Housing Programme Sales

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Nigeria has initiated a revision of the conditions and procedures for selling houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP). This development follows the ministry’s decision two months ago to revoke provisional letters of allocation previously issued to subscribers of the NHP, affecting beneficiaries from the first to the 14th batch.
In a recent statement by Mahmud Mamman, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Housing, it was announced that this review is a part of the new sales programme for NHP houses. The ministry invites interested Nigerians, domestically and abroad, to apply by obtaining Expression of Interest Forms. Notably, applicants who received a provisional allocation offer between March 10, 2022, and October 18, 2023, are encouraged to reapply.
The ministry has made these forms available at no cost at the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development office across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). For Nigerians living abroad, the forms can be obtained from the office of the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. However, the ministry’s statement did not specify a deadline for collecting or submitting these forms. When approached for more details, the Special Adviser to the Housing Minister on Media, Mark Chieshe, requested additional time to provide further information.
Editorial:
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s decision to revise the sale conditions of the National Housing Programme is a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s housing challenges. We are witnessing a pivotal moment where the government is re-evaluating and restructuring its approach to ensure that the NHP aligns with our citizens’ current housing needs and economic realities.
This revision is a procedural change and a more profound commitment to making housing accessible and affordable for Nigerians. By inviting previous and new applicants to partake in this revised programme, the ministry acknowledges past shortcomings and demonstrates a willingness to adapt and improve. This inclusive approach, especially the consideration for Nigerians in the diaspora, is commendable and reflects a broader vision of national development that transcends geographical boundaries.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on its execution. Transparency, efficiency, and fairness must be the guiding principles in allocating these houses. This opportunity mustn’t be marred by bureaucratic delays or favouritism, historically undermining public trust in government programmes.
As we move forward, let’s remember that housing is more than just a basic need; it is a foundation for stability and growth in every community. The revised NHP should aim not only to provide houses but to create sustainable, livable communities that enhance the quality of life for their residents. This initiative can potentially be a transformative force in Nigeria’s housing sector, and we must ensure that it lives up to its promise.
Did You Know?
- The National Housing Programme (NHP) was launched to address Nigeria’s significant housing deficit.
- Nigeria is estimated to have a housing deficit of about 17 million units.
- The NHP aims to provide affordable housing to low and medium-income earners in Nigeria.
- The programme includes the construction of various types of housing units, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom flats.
- The NHP also uses locally sourced materials and labour to boost the local economy and create job opportunities.