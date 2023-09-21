Ogun State Launches 200-Unit Housing Project in Iperu

The Ogun State Government has initiated the construction of a 200-unit housing estate in Iperu, situated in the Ikenne Local Government area. This housing project, designed for low to medium-income earners, will feature two-bedroom expandable bungalows.
Jagunmolu Omoniyi, the Special Adviser on Housing, made the announcement. He highlighted that this initiative aims to cater to the anticipated influx of workers to the emerging Remo Zone Economic Hub.
The project is seen as a complement to the state’s investment in the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.
The local economy is set to benefit significantly. An estimated 5,000 artisans and over 50 service providers will be engaged on-site.
The housing units will be available at N8.5 million for the basic structure and N15 million for fully finished units. Mortgage options will be facilitated through the Gateway Mortgage Bank.
Omoniyi elaborated on the estate’s features. It will have essential amenities such as efficient drainage, a robust road network, security measures, lighting, and water supply.
Additional facilities include a playground, health and educational centres and a Fire Service Station. The project’s completion is anticipated within six months.
Editorial
The Ogun State Government’s decision to embark on this housing project in Iperu is a commendable step towards addressing housing needs.
As urbanisation continues to surge, the demand for affordable housing becomes more pressing.
This initiative provides shelter and stimulates economic growth by creating job opportunities.
However, while the project promises numerous benefits, its successful execution will be the test. Ensuring quality, affordability, and timely completion will determine its impact.
The government needs to maintain transparency and engage the community throughout the process.
Did You Know?
- Iperu is a town in the Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State.
- The Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport is one of Ogun State’s significant infrastructural projects, aiming to boost the state’s economic activities.
- Housing projects, especially those targeting low to medium-income earners, are crucial in urban development and poverty reduction.
- The Remo Zone Economic Hub is an emerging economic centre in Ogun State, expected to attract businesses and workers.
- Like the Gateway Mortgage Bank offers, mortgage facilities make housing more accessible to a broader population.