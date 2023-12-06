Sanwo-Olu’s Call to Action: Private Sector’s Role in Lagos Housing

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has made a significant appeal to private developers, promising full support for establishing housing estates to address the housing deficit in Lagos State and the nation. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to realize its mega-city aspirations.
Speaking at the launch of the Greenfield Estate Community Development Association (CDA) Secretariat and end-of-year party in Ago Palace, Okota, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Adebayo Aremu Olasoju, Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), emphasized the administration’s commitment to supporting such projects.
The event also saw contributions from other key figures. Monday Akunna, Chairman of the CDA, reflected on the transformation of Greenfield Estate since 2010, including the change from Bashorun Estate to its current name under the leadership of the late Chief Monday Imo. He highlighted the significant improvements in security and infrastructure over the years.
Afam Chukwuma, Chairman of the organizing committee, outlined the event’s objectives, which included uniting CDAs within the Okota axis to attract more social and political dividends from the state and local councils. He expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of Ago Palace road and appealed to the government for its rehabilitation and maintenance.
Chukwuma also emphasized the importance of the Canal View Road, a major route that could alleviate traffic congestion in the Ago Palace area, calling for government attention. The event aimed to bring together like-minded individuals for potential business collaborations and to draw government attention to the community’s development efforts.
Editorial
The recent call by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for private sector involvement in addressing Lagos’s housing deficit is a commendable step towards collaborative governance. We at Yohaig NG see this as an innovative approach to tackling one of the most pressing challenges in Nigeria’s most populous city.
Housing is more than just a basic need; it is a foundation for stable and prosperous communities. As a burgeoning mega city, Lagos faces a significant challenge in providing affordable and adequate housing for its ever-growing population. The government’s recognition of the private sector’s potential role in this endeavour is a pragmatic strategy that can accelerate the development of housing infrastructure.
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s assurance of support to private developers is a clear signal of the government’s willingness to partner with and facilitate the efforts of those willing to invest in the housing sector. This partnership is crucial, as the scale of the housing deficit in Lagos requires resources and expertise beyond what the government alone can provide.
However, this collaboration must be guided by a framework that ensures affordability, quality, and accessibility for all population segments. The private sector’s involvement should not lead to housing becoming a luxury few can afford. The government must set clear guidelines and incentives to ensure that the development of housing estates caters to the needs of low and middle-income earners.
The role of community development associations, as highlighted in the Greenfield Estate example, is also vital. These associations can provide valuable insights into the specific needs and challenges of different communities, ensuring that housing projects are not just structures but homes that cater to the unique dynamics of each locality.
As Lagos strides towards its mega-city aspirations, balancing rapid development and preserving community interests is critical. The government’s role in regulating, facilitating, and partnering with the private sector is crucial. We urge the government to maintain a transparent and inclusive approach, ensuring that all stakeholders, including local communities, are part of the conversation.
The synergy between the government and the private sector, supported by active community engagement, can be the catalyst for resolving Lagos’s housing crisis. If executed with diligence and foresight, this collaborative model can set a precedent for other states and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s overall socio-economic development.
Did You Know?
- Lagos’s Urban Expansion: Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, with its population expected to double by 2050.
- Housing Shortage: Nigeria faces a national housing deficit of over 17 million units, with Lagos experiencing one of the highest demands.
- Innovative Housing Solutions: Nigeria has seen initiatives like using eco-friendly building materials and solar energy in housing projects.
- Community Development Associations: CDAs in Lagos play a crucial role in local governance, often spearheading community improvement projects.
- Public-Private Partnerships: Nigeria has increasingly embraced public-private partnerships (PPPs) in housing, transportation, and healthcare sectors to address infrastructural challenges.