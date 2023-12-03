Activist Amplifies Call for Justice in Rhoda Jatau Blasphemy Case

Mbami Sabka, a prominent human rights defender and Executive Director of the Council for Affirmative Action, has urged civil society organizations to rally together for a court observatory on December 19 in Bauchi State. This call to action is in response to the ongoing case of Rhoda Ya’u Jatau, who has been imprisoned since May 22 for allegedly sharing a video that condemned the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu in Sokoto State.
Jatau, a mother of five, faces charges of inciting public disturbance, contempt of religious creed, and cyber-stalking. Her prolonged detention has sparked widespread public outcry, symbolized by the hashtag #FreeRhoda. Sabka expressed deep concern over what he termed “delayed justice” and the “selective treatment” of Jatau.
The case traces back to the brutal murder of Deborah, a 200-level student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was killed after advising against sending religious materials on a WhatsApp page. The suspects in Deborah’s murder, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, were arrested and arraigned in May 2022.
Sabka emphasized the need for a united stand against these injustices, calling for collective condemnation of the selective justice against Jatau and the delayed justice in Deborah’s case. The Council for Affirmative Action remains committed to upholding human rights and seeking justice for those affected by violence and injustice.
Meanwhile, Rhoda Jatau’s husband, Ya’u Adamu, declined to comment, deferring to their lawyer, who was unavailable for immediate comment. The Police Public Relations Officer for Bauchi State, Ahmed Wakil, stated that he could not comment on the matter as it was already in court.
Editorial
The ongoing case of Rhoda Ya’u Jatau in Bauchi State, accused of blasphemy and facing prolonged detention, brings to the forefront the delicate balance between freedom of expression and religious sensitivities in Nigeria. This case, echoing the tragic murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, highlights the urgent need for a fair and reasonable judicial process in matters of such a sensitive nature.
As a collective voice advocating for human rights and justice, we recognize the complexities inherent in blasphemy cases within diverse societies like Nigeria. However, the prolonged detention of Jatau, a mother of five, without a swift and transparent legal process, raises serious concerns about the efficacy and impartiality of our judicial system.
The call by Mbami Sabka for a united front among civil society organizations is a crucial step towards ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served. Cases like Jatau’s must be handled with the utmost care, ensuring that the rights to a fair trial and freedom of expression are upheld.
This situation underscores the need for ongoing dialogue and education around religious tolerance and freedom of speech. We must foster an environment where diverse views can be expressed without fear of persecution while respecting all communities’ religious beliefs and practices.
As we await the court observatory on December 19, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice, equality, and the upholding of human rights. We can ensure a just and equitable society for all through our collective efforts and vigilance.
Did You Know?
- Blasphemy laws in Nigeria vary from state to state, with some states implementing Sharia law that includes provisions for blasphemy.
- Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but accusations of blasphemy often challenge this right, leading to complex legal and social issues.
- The case of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, about Rhoda Jatau’s case, sparked national and international outrage, highlighting the tensions between religious beliefs and freedom of expression.
- Nigeria is a religiously diverse country, with Christianity and Islam being the two major religions, each with significant followings.
- The concept of blasphemy is susceptible in many parts of the world, and Nigeria’s approach to these cases is often watched closely by international human rights organizations.