Aide’s Escorts Allegedly Attack Driver for Overtaking in Anambra

Escorts, yet to be identified and believed to be attached to Ossy Onuko, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, reportedly assaulted a commercial driver for overtaking their convoy. This incident, captured in videos that went viral, took place at the UNIZIK Junction in Awka, Anambra State. Witnesses at the scene expressed their disapproval, urging the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to address the behaviour of his appointees.
A local human rights activist, Paschal, highlighted the severity of the incident, calling for intervention from law enforcement and human rights organisations. He narrated how the driver, en route from Lagos to Enugu, overtook the convoy and was chased down and assaulted at the UNIZIK junction. The driver was then forcibly taken away, leaving his passengers stranded.
In response, Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Press Secretary, issued a statement clarifying the events. He explained that the driver’s reckless driving prompted Onuko’s intervention. However, the situation escalated when the driver ignored warnings, leading to the unfortunate altercation. Aburime emphasised the Anambra State Government’s commitment to civility and respect for human rights.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, find the recent altercation involving the escorts of a state official and a commercial driver profoundly concerning. While road safety is paramount, how the situation was handled raises questions about the conduct of public officials and their entourage. Those in positions of power need to remember that they are representatives of the state and should act with the utmost professionalism and restraint.
The incident, as narrated by witnesses and captured in videos, paints a disturbing picture. It’s not just about a driver overtaking a convoy; it’s about the abuse of power and the apparent disregard for the rights and dignity of an individual. Such actions can erode public trust in government officials and institutions.
Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his administration must address this incident promptly. It’s crucial to communicate that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Officials must be held accountable for their actions, and appropriate measures should be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. We believe that a thorough investigation is necessary, and those found culpable should face the full extent of the law.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State, where the incident occurred, is located in the southeastern part of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and history.
- Road rage incidents, like the one described, are unfortunately not uncommon worldwide, with many resulting from perceived slights or misunderstandings on the road.
- The UNIZIK Junction, mentioned in the story, refers to a popular location near the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.
- Awka, the capital of Anambra State, is a significant commercial and educational hub in the region.
- The importance of road safety cannot be overstated, with the World Health Organization estimating that approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes.