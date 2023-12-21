Amnesty International: 15 #EndSARS Protesters Still Detained After 3 Years

Amnesty International has brought to light a concerning issue: 15 individuals arrested during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 remain incarcerated three years following the events. This revelation was made in a statement published on the organization’s official X account, as reported by Naija News.
The rights group disclosed that these detainees had been subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment while in custody. According to Amnesty International’s report, these protesters are being held arbitrarily, with the majority yet to face trial, in Kirikiri and Ikoyi prisons in Lagos. They face serious charges, including theft, arson, possession of unlawful firearms, and murder, which the rights group deems to be trumped up.
One of the detainees, Oluwole Isa, currently in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre, shared his experience of torture while detained at the SARS facility in Ikeja. Isa Sanusi, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, strongly condemned this situation, stating that the continued detention without trial of these protesters is a gross injustice and an apparent disregard for human rights. Sanusi demanded their immediate and unconditional release, emphasizing the Nigerian authorities’ contempt for the due process of law.
Editorial:
We stand today to address a grave concern highlighted by Amnesty International: the prolonged and unjust detention of 15 #EndSARS protesters. Three years have elapsed since their arrest, yet justice seems to be a distant reality for these individuals. This situation undermines the principles of justice and human rights and reflects a deep-seated issue within our judicial system.
The charges levied against these protesters – ranging from theft to murder – are severe and demand a fair and swift trial. However, the reality is starkly different. The lack of trial and the reported ill-treatment of detainees paint a grim picture of disregard for fundamental human rights and legal processes. It is imperative to question the integrity of a system that allows such prolonged detention without trial.
The testimony of Oluwole Isa, a detainee who has experienced torture, is a chilling reminder of the harsh conditions faced by those in custody. It is a call to action for all stakeholders in the justice system to reevaluate and reform the practices that have led to such injustices.
As we advocate for these detainees’ immediate and unconditional release, we must also push for a broader reform in the judicial system. Ensuring that every citizen is afforded a fair trial and that human rights are upheld is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative.
In this moment of reflection, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The plight of the #EndSARS protesters is a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead in building a just and equitable society.
Did You Know?
- The #EndSARS movement began as a campaign against police brutality in Nigeria, particularly against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
- Amnesty International has monitored and reported human rights issues in over 150 countries and territories.
- Prolonged pre-trial detention is a significant issue in many countries, contributing to overcrowding in prisons.
- The United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules set out minimum standards for treating prisoners, emphasizing the importance of humane conditions and respecting prisoners’ dignity.
- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights enshrined the right to a fair and speedy trial.