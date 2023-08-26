Army’s Silence on Senator’s Aide’s Alleged Death Questioned

The family and friends of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, are questioning the Nigerian Army’s lack of response to allegations that suspected military officers killed Sanni.
The incident occurred in Lagos on August 5, 2023. Kayode Odunaro, Media Adviser to Senator Adeola, expressed concern over the Army’s silence, especially since the senator has publicly accused soldiers of being involved in the killing.
Odunaro clarified that the 9 Brigade, implicated in the incident, is under Brigadier General A.M Adetuyi, correcting an earlier statement named Brig.-Gen. Nsikan Edet.
Despite the Army’s spokesperson stating that an “investigation is ongoing,” there has been no official response to the senator’s allegations.
The silence of the Nigerian Army in the face of serious allegations concerning the death of a senator’s aide is deeply troubling.
Such a lack of response raises questions about transparency and undermines public trust in the institution.
The Army must promptly address these allegations to clarify doubts and restore credibility.
It is imperative for the Army to cooperate fully with any investigations and for the government to ensure that justice is served.
The incident also calls for a review of military conduct and the establishment of mechanisms to hold officers accountable for their actions.
