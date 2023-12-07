Call for Rigorous Enforcement of Anti-Torture Law by Nigerian Government

Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, has urged judges and prosecutors across Nigeria to implement the Anti-Torture Act (2017) rigorously. Speaking at a Sterling Law Centre workshop in Abuja, Jeddy-Agba, represented by Mrs Roseline Tasha, emphasized the gap between the Act’s aspirations and implementation.
The workshop, aimed at legal professionals, was a platform for discussing strategies to enhance the enforcement of the Act. Jeddy-Agba encouraged a candid dialogue among participants, stressing the need for practical strategies to bridge the implementation gap.
Since 1975, Nigeria has been a signatory to the United Nations Treaty Against Torture, which prohibits the use of torture for extracting information or subduing suspects. Despite this, instances of inhuman treatment by security operatives have been reported in the country.
The Anti-Torture Act, a commitment to human rights, aims to eradicate torture and inhuman treatment. However, its impact has been limited due to implementation challenges. Chief Anthony Okechukwu of the National Human Rights Commission, represented by Mr. Kabir Elayo, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the gap between the Act’s noble intentions and practical application.
Isah Sanusi of Amnesty International recommended practical training and investigative frameworks for security agencies to adopt modern methods for information extraction. He also advised victims of torture to document their experiences as a means of protection.
Retired Federal High Court Judge Honourable Justice Ibrahim Bubba pointed out that torture is not only perpetrated by security operatives but also among inmates. He emphasized the need for judges and prosecutors to scrutinize confessional statements for evidence of torture and advocated for ‘trial within trial’ to ensure justice for victims of torture. Additionally, he called for increased public education on legal rights, underlining the importance of an informed citizenry in the justice system.
Editorial
The recent call by the Solicitor General of the Federation for the full implementation of the Anti-Torture Act (2017) is a critical reminder of our collective responsibility to uphold human rights and the rule of law. As a society, we must confront the harsh reality that despite legal frameworks in place, the scourge of torture and inhuman treatment persists, often hidden in the shadows of our justice system.
The gap between the legislation and its practical application is a significant concern. Having laws on paper is insufficient; their spirit must be reflected in everyday judicial and law enforcement practices. The challenge lies in transforming these legal provisions into tangible actions that protect the most vulnerable and uphold the dignity of all individuals.
The role of judges and prosecutors is pivotal in this transformation. They are the gatekeepers of justice, and their commitment to rigorously applying the Anti-Torture Act can set a precedent for accountability and respect for human rights. Scrutinizing confessional statements and ensuring fair trials are not just procedural duties but moral imperatives in a society that values justice and human dignity.
The need for practical training and modern investigative techniques for security agencies cannot be overstated. Relying on archaic and brutal methods not only violates human rights but also undermines the credibility and effectiveness of our security apparatus.
The call for the full implementation of the Anti-Torture Act is a call to action for all stakeholders in the justice system. It’s a reminder that our commitment to human rights is measured not by the laws we enact but by our actions to enforce them. As a nation, we must strive to bridge the gap between legislation and practice, ensuring that justice and human dignity are upheld and celebrated.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Legal System: Nigeria operates a mixed legal system, combining the English common law, Islamic law, and traditional law.
- United Nations Treaty Against Torture: Nigeria ratified this treaty in 2001, committing to prevent torture within its borders.
- Global Perspective on Torture: According to Amnesty International, over 140 countries have reported cases of torture or ill-treatment by security forces.
- Human Rights Training for Law Enforcement: Specialized human rights training for law enforcement officers is becoming increasingly common worldwide to prevent torture and abuse.
- Public Awareness of Legal Rights: Studies show that increased public awareness of legal rights significantly reduces the incidence of torture and ill-treatment in custody.