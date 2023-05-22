Delta Chief Judge and Prison Controller Urged to Release Eight Inmates Serving Beyond Their Sentences

Article Summary
- The Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights (CAHR) has appealed to Delta state’s Chief Judge and Prison Controller to order the release of eight inmates.
- The inmates, including Mr Isiah Mumbor, have allegedly served more than their jail terms.
- The group’s coordinator, Mr Omes Ogedegbe, argues that considering the remission system, the eight inmates have fulfilled their jail terms.
News Story
The Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights (CAHR) is pressing for the release of Mr Isiah Mumbor and seven other inmates in Delta State, asserting that they have served more than their designated jail terms. The appeal was made to the state’s Chief Judge and Prison Controller.
Mr Omes Ogedegbe, the coordinator of CAHR, made this statement during a press interaction in Warri. He insisted that these individuals have spent a decade in incarceration, a term that surpasses their original sentences.
“In consideration of their imprisonment starting from December 13, 2016, the defendants have completed a total of uninterrupted seven years. When the remission system or formula is applied, it’s clear that these eight defendants have served their jail terms,” Ogedegbe explained.
The inmates in question are Isaiah Mumbor at Kwale Correctional Center, Delta State; Ife Freedom and Sunday Uba Tiemo at Warri Correctional Center; Ernest Ateh at Benin Correctional Centre’s Whitehouse; John Adapamo at Oko Correctional Centre, Edo State; God’spower Omoniyi at Enugu Maximum Correctional Centre; and Kemi Konyain and God’spower Ikoro at Warri and Agbor Correctional Centres, respectively.
Editorial
The Urgent Need for Prison Reform in Nigeria
The appeal from the Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights (CAHR) to the Chief Judge and Prison Controller of Delta State brings to the fore the critical need for prison reform in Nigeria. Their plea to release eight inmates who have reportedly served beyond their jail terms underscores a troubling aspect of our criminal justice system – the issue of prolonged and unjust detention.
As a nation, we must strive to uphold the fundamental human rights of all individuals, including those in correctional facilities. In this light, it is disheartening to learn that there are individuals serving time beyond their stipulated sentences. Such circumstances infringe on their rights and highlight systemic failures within our prison system.
Prison reform is not just about improving prison conditions; it is also about ensuring that the rule of law is upheld and the rights of inmates are respected. While efforts to address these issues are commendable, it is clear that more needs to be done.
As we await the response of the Chief Judge and Prison Controller of Delta State, we should seize this moment to reevaluate and reform our prison system not just for the sake of these eight individuals but for the sake of justice and humanity.
Did You Know?
- In Nigeria, the remission system is a provision that allows for a reduction in an inmate’s prison sentence for good behaviour or other specific reasons. It is a common practice in many legal systems globally.