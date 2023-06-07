DSS Blocks Medical Team from Accessing IPOB Leader, Claims Lawyer

The Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has made a startling claim.
Ejimakor accuses the Department of State Services (DSS) of denying Kanu’s medical team access to their patient.
Reports emerged yesterday stating that Kanu’s medical team had arrived at DSS headquarters in Abuja to administer care to the IPOB leader.
However, these plans allegedly hit a roadblock when the medical professionals were asked to leave the premises on Tuesday, according to an allegation made by Kanu’s brother.
The situation was later corroborated by Ejimakor via a Twitter post on Wednesday. In his post, he confirmed that Kanu was denied the opportunity to receive medical attention from his doctors.
Ejimakor expressed outrage at the DSS’s actions, vowing that the situation would not stand unchallenged.
Editorial
Healthcare Access in Custody: A Matter of Rights and Dignity
The recent claim by Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), brings the issue of healthcare access for detainees into sharp focus.
It is alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) prevented Kanu’s medical team from accessing him – a claim that, if true, raises serious questions about the treatment of individuals in custody.
Providing healthcare to detainees is a matter of fundamental human rights and must not be compromised under any circumstance. Regardless of the charges one faces, the right to adequate healthcare is inviolable.
Established international standards, such as the United Nations “Nelson Mandela Rules”, clearly spell out the minimum treatment standards for prisoners, including access to medical care. As a signatory to these and other relevant treaties, Nigeria must uphold them.
This episode with Kanu is a reminder that leaders must ensure compliance with these principles within the nation’s criminal justice system. It calls for scrutiny of custodial healthcare practices and transparency in the treatment of detainees.
The public should remain alert to these issues, holding relevant authorities accountable for their actions. They should engage with the latest news, critically evaluating how situations like these affect the human rights landscape in Nigeria.
The goal should be preserving human rights and dignity, regardless of legal circumstances.
Did you know?
- The “Nelson Mandela Rules” is a set of revised international standards for treating prisoners adopted by the United Nations in 2015.
- Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking the independence of regions in southern Nigeria with a significant population of Igbo people.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency.
