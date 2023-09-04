Dss Urged To Release Ogun Lg Chief Following Allegations

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, demands the release of Wale Adedayo. Adedayo is the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State. He accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of misusing funds for the state’s local governments.
This led to his suspension for three months.
The suspension was due to charges of maladministration and financial mismanagement. The decision was made by seven of the 11 councillors of the local government legislative council.
Falana stated that the Ogun State Command of the DSS summoned Adedayo. Upon his arrival, he was presented with a petition from the State Government.
The petition accused Adedayo of causing public unrest in Ijebu East Local Government. Adedayo denied these claims but was detained for not retracting his allegations against the governor.
Falana believes that if the allegations of fund diversion are false, the governor should take legal action. He emphasises that the DSS should release Adedayo immediately.
Editorial
The current situation involving Wale Adedayo’s detention is alarming. It highlights potential threats to democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.
Detaining a local government official for making allegations is a concerning precedent. It can suppress freedom of speech and weaken the necessary checks and balances in a democracy.
The DSS’s role in this situation is crucial. They must uphold justice and fairness, irrespective of political pressures.
If Governor Abiodun believes he’s been wronged, he should seek legal redress. Using the DSS to settle political disputes is not the solution.
The rule of law must be prioritised over political interests. This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of impartiality in governance.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS) was established in 1986, focusing on domestic intelligence gathering.
- Ogun State, the backdrop of this incident, was formed on February 3, 1976.
- Femi Falana is a renowned human rights lawyer in Nigeria, known for championing justice.
- Nigeria’s local governments, like Ijebu East, receive funding through allocations from the federal government.
- In 2021, Nigeria was ranked 120 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, indicating challenges in upholding freedom of speech.